Police renew plea for tips about missing Maine man who left psychiatric center in June
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are renewing their plea for tips about a Bangor man who disappeared over six months ago. Graham Lacher, 38, was a voluntary patient at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as...
'I want her to be remembered': Vet tech scholarship honors former student in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- There's a new scholarship available for students studying to be a vet tech at the UMA Bangor campus. The scholarship is in memory of former student Allyson Aucoin of Brewer. Allyson died in November after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her family, friends, and former co-workers say...
Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
