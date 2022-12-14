ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPFO

Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
SCARBOROUGH, ME

