3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says theft is 'higher than what it has historically been'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday became the latest retail executive to weigh in on theft, saying it is "higher than what it has historically been."
Target Announced A New Price Matching Policy—Here’s How To Get It
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s helpful to know what deals you can benefit from at Target. The department store chain recently announced its Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Christmas Eve, and allows customers to request a price adjustment on items purchased at Target. Here’s what we know about the policy:
Motley Fool
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service. Both Sam's Club and Costco are members-only warehouse clubs, so they have a lot of similarities. Sam's is making a customer-friendly move that Costo hasn't embraced. Sam's Club has begun to implement robotics in stores. Sam's Club and Costco...
mytotalretail.com
How Dynamic Pricing Supports Seasonal Inventory Management
What do changing customer behaviors, supply chain disruptions and cold weather have in common? They all greatly impact order management. With all three factors converging during the next few months, managing seasonal inventory can prove to be a major challenge for retailers. In a recent report about the 2022 holiday...
TechCrunch
MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data
As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
SMB Insurance Platform LuckyTruck to Launch Credit Card for Trucking
LuckyTruck is launching a credit card built for small trucking companies and their fleet managers. This will be the first credit card offered by the firm, which is an insurance and FinTech platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in trucking, LuckyTruck said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
mytotalretail.com
Red Wing Shoes is Flying High With a Unified Platform for Data Governance
Strong data governance is crucial for retailers nowadays. To keep up with the competitive market, companies must deliver customer-centric retail strategies that can respond to the ever-changing wants and needs of the consumer. This means developing a data strategy that provides a holistic view of customers. Red Wing Shoes, the durable and comfortable footwear manufacturer, is proving its dedication to providing top-notch customer service by leveraging Semarchy’s unified data platform.
RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions
In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
mytotalretail.com
Braze Exec: Effective Creative is Key in Building Meaningful Moments, Customer Loyalty
In this episode of Total Retail Tech Insights, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Mariam Asmar, vice president of strategic consulting at Braze, a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. Asmar discusses her professional background and the Braze business (1:00), her take on the state of the e-commerce industry today (2:50), and the role that Braze plays in the social commerce ecosystem (5:10). She details how retail marketers are grappling with the shift in consumer behavior across online and offline channels (7:16), as well as the importance of creative effectiveness in marketing campaign performance (9:01).
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Happi
NPD Says Prestige Beauty Continues to Post Growth
This holiday season as inflationary fears persist, promotions are a handy lever retailers can pull to entice shoppers to spend, which will reduce inventory during and after the holidays. Prestige beauty appears to be the outlier among the general merchandise retail industries tracked by The NPD Group, posting growth in...
Bottom Bunk’s Chargeback Experience a Cautionary Tale for SMBs
Cole Richman, owner and founder of Bottom Bunk, had to ask his payments processor that question not long after launching the online sneaker and apparel store in late 2020. With $500,000 worth of sneakers sold on the firm’s website and brick-and-mortar locations in just its first few weeks, Richman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that one day he woke up to find Bottom Bunk’s bank accounts had been frozen by the merchant’s service provider.
