ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Off to Georgia, because of Lynn

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfobV_0jhizfTn00

In the world of college football, there’s not much better than the Georgia Bulldogs. And next season, when the Bulldogs take the field in front of 92,746 fans, there’s going to be a little piece of Lynn in the Southeastern Conference.

Joenel Aguero of St. John’s Prep, an All-American and 2022 MaxPreps Mass. Player of the Year, was honored Tuesday evening at Lynn City Hall by Mayor Jared Nicholson and the Lynn City Council.

His loved ones and other members of the community gathered to recognize “Just a Kid From Lynn” as the event was titled.

“It feels great. To be honest, I feel really welcome in the city now and it just feels amazing that I’ve got the whole city of Lynn behind my back,” Aguero said.

City Councilor Fred Hogan, a friend of the Aguero family who spoke first, said Aguero is “all Lynn.” The 6-0, 195 pound student-athlete was a member of Lynn Pop Warner, and his family was born and raised in Lynn.

“He’s always given a plug to the city of Lynn,” Hogan said. “We’re here today for a special moment in our say of Lynn history because a thing like this, or a person like this, doesn’t come along every year in the city of Lynn.”

Hogan coached in Lynn for nearly 25 years, and through all of the players he’s seen come and go, he said “this kid is very special” when talking about the wide receiver/defensive back.

Nicholson followed at the podium and highlighted Aguero’s hard work and sacrifice, adding he’s a great role model for kids in the city.

“You set the standards for what these kids are looking up to,” Nicholson said. “We know that you’re going places, and we want you to know the city of Lynn has your back.”

Aguero was the last to speak before pictures and hugs followed, thanking everyone in attendance for showing support.

The future-Bulldog is a lot of things. He was ranked a top-50 player nationwide after his freshman year at St. John’s Prep, knows what it’s like to be a Super Bowl champion at the high school level, and received nearly 50 Division 1 offers – 26 of them from FBS schools, referring to the top half of Division 1 college football.

But through all that, he said there were other things that “made me the person I am today.” Aguero highlighted his Lynn friends, coaches, and everyone surrounding him as his takeaways growing up in the city.

“I will continue to keep this city on the map,” Aguero said.

When asked what excites him about the Peach State, his answer involved bright lights and a smile on his face.

“I’m just excited to start my new life, to be honest, to play on the big stage,” Aguero said. “To go out there and just have fun.”

This season with the Eagles, and despite recording 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Aguero made his biggest impact as a defensive back on a highly-impressive Prep defense. With him as the anchor, the Eagles allowed just 10.6 points per game this season, and shut out Springfield Central – a team that averaged north of 50 points per game – in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

Aguero may be heading to Georgia with a smile, but he means business on the turf, something the city of Lynn already knows.

“[I want to] win the Jim Thorpe Award, the best DB [defensive back] in the country, and I want to take that back to the city,” Aguero said.

The post Off to Georgia, because of Lynn appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth

‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Doreen Scanlon Leaving WLNE Providence After Nearly 16 Years

Doreen Scanlon is leaving Providence, R.I. ABC affiliate WLNE after nearly 16 years. Scanlon announced the news on social media by saying her time on-air has been “an honor.”. “I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your homes and to be part of your day,” she shared on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Boston Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners from Big Night Live

The annual Boston Music Awards went down this evening at its new home of Big Night Live in North Station, with the city’s tidal wave of a hip-hop scene taking center stage. Weaved in around a string of animated live performances — kei, Alisa Amador, STEFAN THEV, GA-20, Salem Wolves, The Q-Tip Bandits, and Aaron & The Lord all impressed — and a heavy contingent of networking, socializing, and photo-taking, plenty of vinyl was handed out across 41 categories.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Boston 25 News has learned that there is a large police presence on a street in Medford. Officials responded to the area of Doane Road, late Monday. The scene remains active at this time. Medford police have not said why they are on scene. “I just...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition

BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy