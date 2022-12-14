Read full article on original website
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
WNCT
Unique fundraiser takes place in Emerald Isle for 'Misplaced Mutts'
A unique event happened Thursday along the Crystal Coast.
WNCT
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some "official" help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 13, 14 & 15
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE,...
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
WNCT
Craven County Schools recognize top teacher, principal
A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize the Craven County Schools teacher and principal of the year.
WNCT
Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests
Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don't come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity.
Pitt Community College to hold graduation for students
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from Pitt Community College were set to receive their diplomas during a ceremony held Friday night. More than 400 graduates received their degrees. PCC officials said they were excited to award them. There will be about 200 graduates walking the stage at Koinonia Christian Church Friday night at 7. “We […]
publicradioeast.org
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
Craven County commissioners moving forward with Sudan Shriners building
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County commissioners are working on plans for its newly purchased Sudan Shriners building on Broad Street. The building cost $6 million and was approved by a vote of the commissioners. The commissioners are looking at different options regarding what to do about the building and the property it sits […]
WITN
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN's First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
WNCT
New Bern celebrates high school’s Class 4-A state title football win
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern paid special recognition to the New Bern High School football team after they won the Class 4-A state title last Friday. New Bern beat Grimsley, 40-28, last Friday at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. It’s the […]
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
New Bern man said he will remodel home after lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. – Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern probably wasn’t even thinking about the NFL game he was watching before going to get some snacks at halftime. Williams decided he needed some sides for a game day meal so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and scored a $100,000 lottery prize. “I […]
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there's an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look
New Bern’s Civic Theatre starts renovations
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Civic Theatre closed its curtains on December 4 for renovations. While the building is being worked on now, the theatre is starting to be rebuilt to give the viewers the best experience possible. NBCT is accepting donations to assist them in this process from several sources. Grant funds, […]
