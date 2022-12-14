Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Baptist Health Richmond seeing ‘unprecedented number’ of patients seeking care
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond’s emergency department is seeing “unprecedented” numbers of patients seeking care, and the hospital wants to remind patients coming in of the appropriate locations for their symptoms. According to a press release, most patients coming into the emergency department are...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
WKYT 27
Lexington mental health experts give tips on dealing with trauma during the holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is commonplace to wish happy holidays to friends or family this time of year. However, mental health experts say it’s common to feel unhappy during this time of year. UK psychology professor Michelle Martel says one in three people are dealing with some form...
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
FireRescue1
Scott County KY Fire Department
Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
WKYT 27
Lexington parking meter rates and hours of enforcement increases announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority has announced an increase in parking meter rates and meter enforcement hours. Starting January 3, 2023, rates will increase as follows:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will now be $0.75 per hour. Areas that are currently $1...
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
WKYT 27
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Both staff members and youth were hurt in a violent incident at a...
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
WKYT 27
Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
WKYT 27
Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
2023 Predictions for Lexington Real Estate
Learn about current trends in Lexington's real estate market.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
WKYT 27
How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly. As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky auto repair shops see an increase in business
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Automotive repair companies in lexington have seen business continue as usual as people continue to bring their cars in for service. Tim Morris with Car Masters in Lexington says it’s been steady business throughout the years. “Whether they’re keeping their cars, they’re putting the repairs...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does it smell like that in the Leestown Road area?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a problem you may have noticed if you’ve driven near Leestown and New Circle Road. The odor in that area is the subject of today’s Good Question. We’ve had several people ask: what is causing the sewage smell near Leestown Road?
