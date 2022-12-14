ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
Scott County KY Fire Department

Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Both staff members and youth were hurt in a violent incident at a...
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly. As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.
Kentucky auto repair shops see an increase in business

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Automotive repair companies in lexington have seen business continue as usual as people continue to bring their cars in for service. Tim Morris with Car Masters in Lexington says it’s been steady business throughout the years. “Whether they’re keeping their cars, they’re putting the repairs...
