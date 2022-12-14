ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It means nothing to me.. What a person does on their own time...In The State Of Florida.. We Voted to have the "say so" over Our kids well being. We.. The Parents.. Look.?. It's real easy. Do The Job you are hired to do. Orrrr you can be the fired insubordinate D.A..By the way. Florida also, IS NOT "A Right To Work State"..#LawAndOrder

10 Tampa Bay

Where do Tampa Bay teacher shortages stand?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are months into the school year, and many Tampa Bay schools still struggle to hire teachers. There are hundreds of teacher positions that remain vacant. In some school districts, it's been a worsening issue in recent months. "We actually think it's going to be...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline

Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief

TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Poorest City

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

ZooTampa unveils 20-year expansion plan

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced new plans for future expansion and the transformation of the zoo over the next 20 years. From a new nature and entertainment district to connect residents and zoo visitors to the riverfront, to immersive wildlife exhibits, the expansion will enhance visitors' experiences.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America

CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

