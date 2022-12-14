Read full article on original website
De Priest
2d ago
It means nothing to me.. What a person does on their own time...In The State Of Florida.. We Voted to have the "say so" over Our kids well being. We.. The Parents.. Look.?. It's real easy. Do The Job you are hired to do. Orrrr you can be the fired insubordinate D.A..By the way. Florida also, IS NOT "A Right To Work State"..#LawAndOrder
Reply(3)
2
Related
usf.edu
The Hillsborough school district is working to get into compliance with education laws
The State Board of Education says Hillsborough County school officials are working with the state to get into compliance regarding a pair of policies surrounding the district's racial equity and LGBTQ+ support guidelines. The policies are connected to the district's racial equity policy addressing institutional racism, and its access to...
Where do Tampa Bay teacher shortages stand?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are months into the school year, and many Tampa Bay schools still struggle to hire teachers. There are hundreds of teacher positions that remain vacant. In some school districts, it's been a worsening issue in recent months. "We actually think it's going to be...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough schools, other state districts receive letter over Parental Rights in Education, Stop WOKE laws
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district will discuss Tuesday a letter from the Florida Department of Education, putting the district on notice that it's not fully compliant with two new state laws. According to the letter, which was sent to Hillsborough County schools last month, the district hasn't...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County homeless population grows: 'It’s the best way we can make it'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The homeless population continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area, particularly in Hillsborough County. The homeless numbers also have increased across Florida. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual 2022 report, there’s a more than 50 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in...
School board votes 4-1 to accept separation agreement with Sarasota superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. — The school board of Sarasota County Public Schools voted Tuesday evening to accept the separation agreement from Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen. The board of five members that voted 4-1 came to the conclusion after two weeks of discussion and hearing from the public just prior to the vote.
Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline
Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.
'We are here for you': Domestic violence advocates stress support after Pasco County shooting
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Tampa Bay area leaders working to stop violence want to remind people help is available after Tuesday's domestic violence incident. "It really reminds us of why there are certified domestic violence centers in the state of Florida," Kelly Sinn, CEO of Sunrise of Pasco County, said.
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
Child welfare agency struggles to find foster homes for children in Polk County
Heartland for Children is looking to recruit 50 foster families to serve teens, siblings and children, in its service area of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off the coast of Pinellas County
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief
TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
ZooTampa unveils 20-year expansion plan
TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced new plans for future expansion and the transformation of the zoo over the next 20 years. From a new nature and entertainment district to connect residents and zoo visitors to the riverfront, to immersive wildlife exhibits, the expansion will enhance visitors' experiences.
Judge denies acquittal, new trial for man convicted of killing Lithia teacher
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa judge on Thursday denied a renewed motion for judgment of acquittal and a new trial for a man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death in May 2022. Matthew Terry was not in court as his attorneys moved for an acquittal or new trial.
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Beach Beacon
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America
CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 11