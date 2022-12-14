ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain ends and colder air arrives

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a soggy Wednesday. The heavy rain will end early Thursday morning. Rain showers continue to fall into early Thursday morning, but we will dry out Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Thursday. Colder air arrives Thursday evening. As it gets here, a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

The cheapest time of year to fly is almost here

INDIANAPOLIS — December into January is traditionally the most expensive three weeks to travel of the entire year. But what goes up, must come down. Katy Nastro with Scott's Cheap Flights said between January and February is the least expensive time to travel. "You can see deals up to 80% off," Nastro.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy driver shot and killed

A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Haven’t we seen this guy recently? Oh yes, in Wednesday’s edition!

The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Walgreens off Range Line Road. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Darby Morris at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-78864.
WTHR

Missing 41-year-old Indianapolis woman found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 41-year-old woman was found safe Thursday. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads, on the city's north side. IMPD said Collins was found safe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
WTHR

Indiana flu deaths double to 48, 1st pediatric death

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reports 48 flu deaths in Indiana this season – double what it was a week ago. That number, 48, includes the state's first pediatric flu death. That death was for a child between 5 and 24 years old. (NOTE: The above video is from a...
INDIANA STATE

