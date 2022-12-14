Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain ends and colder air arrives
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a soggy Wednesday. The heavy rain will end early Thursday morning. Rain showers continue to fall into early Thursday morning, but we will dry out Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Thursday. Colder air arrives Thursday evening. As it gets here, a...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy evening ahead, colder air to finish the week
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana remains sandwiched between blizzard conditions to the west-northwest in the Rockies/Northern Tier and severe weather/tornadoes in the Deep South. This eventually puts us in the crosshairs of the rain hose heading into the evening. That's when the persistent mist, drizzle, and fog become more of...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Colder air to follow a wet Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Take advantage of the dry time this afternoon and areas of sunshine in what likely will be one of the "warmer" days for awhile. Temperatures reach the 40s again, but a stiff breeze likely keeps wind chills in the 30s with gusts near 30 mph possible. We're...
The cheapest time of year to fly is almost here
INDIANAPOLIS — December into January is traditionally the most expensive three weeks to travel of the entire year. But what goes up, must come down. Katy Nastro with Scott's Cheap Flights said between January and February is the least expensive time to travel. "You can see deals up to 80% off," Nastro.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Fox 59
Indy driver shot and killed
A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
readthereporter.com
Haven’t we seen this guy recently? Oh yes, in Wednesday’s edition!
The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Walgreens off Range Line Road. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Darby Morris at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-78864.
Missing 41-year-old Indianapolis woman found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 41-year-old woman was found safe Thursday. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads, on the city's north side. IMPD said Collins was found safe...
'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
4 stabbed on Indy’s northeast side
Police are investigating after four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon.
WISH-TV
3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Indiana flu deaths double to 48, 1st pediatric death
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reports 48 flu deaths in Indiana this season – double what it was a week ago. That number, 48, includes the state's first pediatric flu death. That death was for a child between 5 and 24 years old. (NOTE: The above video is from a...
