Item Team of the Week – St. Mary’s Spartans – Girls Basketball

You know what I’ve been thinking? The St. Mary’s girls basketball team is on yet another mission. Jeff Newhall’s club is 2-0 on the young season with two impressive showings. On Friday night, the Spartans defeated Woburn in a highly-contested, home matchup with Niya Morgen (17), Kellyn Preira (15) and Yirsy Queliz (14) all contributing on the scoreboard. Newhall described Woburn as “fundamentally sound” and “very well-coached,” but St. Mary’s escaped with a narrow win for the always-nice 1-0 start. Days later, it was time for Cardinal Spellman. St. Mary’s won its CCL opener over the Cardinals at home, 96-31. Four players reached double digits in scoring (Morgen, Preira, Queliz, and Bella Owumi) and Reese Matela chipped in with eight. Brooke Moloney and Jillian Roberts led the defensive attack. A lot of time, and a lot of games, remain, but it looks like the Spartans are a tough task for anyone standing in their way. St. Mary’s girls hoops, good week.

