ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itemlive.com

Item Team of the Week – St. Mary’s Spartans – Girls Basketball

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2r0F_0jhiyGiN00

You know what I’ve been thinking? The St. Mary’s girls basketball team is on yet another mission. Jeff Newhall’s club is 2-0 on the young season with two impressive showings. On Friday night, the Spartans defeated Woburn in a highly-contested, home matchup with Niya Morgen (17), Kellyn Preira (15) and Yirsy Queliz (14) all contributing on the scoreboard. Newhall described Woburn as “fundamentally sound” and “very well-coached,” but St. Mary’s escaped with a narrow win for the always-nice 1-0 start. Days later, it was time for Cardinal Spellman. St. Mary’s won its CCL opener over the Cardinals at home, 96-31. Four players reached double digits in scoring (Morgen, Preira, Queliz, and Bella Owumi) and Reese Matela chipped in with eight. Brooke Moloney and Jillian Roberts led the defensive attack. A lot of time, and a lot of games, remain, but it looks like the Spartans are a tough task for anyone standing in their way. St. Mary’s girls hoops, good week.

The post Item Team of the Week – St. Mary’s Spartans – Girls Basketball appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Different season, same production from Thurman

The Lynn Classical girls basketball team defeated Somerville on Tuesday 52-17 in a well-rounded performance. Classical’s high-scorers were senior Ava Thurman with 11 points, followed by sophomore Keisha Perez with 10 and senior Lauren Henessey with nine. Classical is 1-0 on the season with its next game on Thursday against Chelsea. GIRLS BASKETBALL English 60, The post Different season, same production from Thurman appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Freshman guard lifts Classical to 2-0

Just weeks ago, Classical head coach Marvin Avery said his incoming class of freshmen was as good as it gets. Thursday night, there was proof as the Rams defeated Chelsea 52-44. His son, and starting point guard Marvin Avery Jr. had 17 points. Senior Brady Warren added nine for the Rams, and Classical is now The post Freshman guard lifts Classical to 2-0 appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Classical dominant in girls hoops win

Lynn Classical was victorious Thursday night against the Chelsea Red Devils, 42-15, at home. The Rams played with energy and passion, determined to bring home the win. Leading the way were sophomore Keisha Perez (10 points) and senior Ava Thurman (nine points). “I thought we played with a lot of energy tonight – right from The post Classical dominant in girls hoops win appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Lynnfield basketball, better every day

Coming off a tough year, the Pioneers’ boys basketball team got off to a strong start against Bishop Fenwick on Monday night, winning 68-56. With nine returning players, the Pioneers look to get better every day. Head coach John Bakopolus said last year was a big learning experience for him, and his team. “We were The post Lynnfield basketball, better every day appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Itemlive.com

English does it all against Malden

An effective press, a two-handed dunk, and unselfish play highlighted an exciting night at the Paul F. Cavanaugh Field House on Thursday. The Lynn English boys basketball team (2-0) remained perfect after defeating Malden (3-1) 80-41. On the offensive end, Warren Keel Jr. had 31 points and Tyrese Melo García added 23 for the Bulldogs. The post English does it all against Malden appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Lynn athletes balling at Endicott

One thing Endicott’s Jalen Echevarria and Jeffrey Hill have in common is they both lead the men’s basketball team in scoring. Something else the pair shares: a love for the city of Lynn. Growing up in Lynn, both Echevarria, a sports management major, and Hill, a business management major, could always be found with a The post Lynn athletes balling at Endicott appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy