Patterson, CA

Patterson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Patterson.

The Ronald E McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Patterson High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Ronald E McNair High School
Patterson High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Ronald E McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Patterson High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Ronald E McNair High School
Patterson High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

