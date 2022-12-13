Read full article on original website
Related
Rapper Pete Rock Reveals Grand Daddy I.U.'s Cause of Death
Whenever someone significant to us passes away, we can’t help but wonder what their cause of death is. In the case of rapper Grand Daddy I.U., born Ayub Bey, who passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at just 54 years old, many hip-hop fans and legends were truly devastated. His death created sudden waves throughout the entire hip-hop community, which he has been a part of since the early '80s.
BET
Hip Hop Legend Grand Daddy I.U. Dies At 54
Grand Daddy I.U., a rapper, producer and media host who was also an early gatekeeper of hip hop culture, has died. He was 54. According to AllHipHop, the Cold Chillin’ emcee’s cause of death is not yet known. DJ Chuck Chillout, who was a longtime friend of the rapper, confirmed the news of GDIU’s passing via Facebook. Additionally, fellow Hip Hop legend Pete Rock also revealed to his followers that I.U. died.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Mother of Singer Nona Gaye and Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Passes Away at 66
The second wife of legendary singer Marvin Gaye has recently passed away at the age of 66. According to uDiscoverMusic, Janis Hunter Gaye died on Saturday of an unknown cause at her residence in Rhode Island. Hunter Gaye was a stylist, manager, and author who was the inspiration and object...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
musictimes.com
Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death
Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Comments / 24