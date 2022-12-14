ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWLP 22News

Making your table setting look its best this holiday season

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re planning to have a full, formal sit down meal with a whole host of people this holiday season, or it’s just a small group, making your table setting look its best is one detail you should not overlook. Karen Thomas from CTEtiquette.com is here to walk us through a proper table setting.
DogTime

Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season

You’ve probably heard that plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids. For some, that means that buying gifts for the four-legged family members in your life is just as important as buying gifts for humans. But what do you get for the pup who has everything? The newest and most improved […] The post Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
domino

’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
GEORGIA STATE
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
animalfair.com

Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?

Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
Commercial Dispatch

Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season

My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
WLWT 5

A robot vacuum mop combo is over $500 off on Amazon this holiday season

Our eyes couldn’t believe this deal. There is a robot vacuum and mop combo that is currently 76% off right now. Yes, you read that right. The robot vacuum and mop combo from the ZCWA brand is currently over $500 off its original list price as of this writing.
Parade

Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
animalfair.com

Is Your Dog Naughty or Nice? Rules For Holiday Joy!

Santa has been making his list and checking it twice. Has your dog been a naughty or nice this year? Before you and your furry friend get into the Holiday spirit, here are a few rules for Christmas!. 1. Don’t chase the mailman, he may be bringing you presents. (We...
GW Hatchet

Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list

Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
Food Beast

In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...

