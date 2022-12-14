Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays
OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
cleveland19.com
Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Dean’s family has been waiting five and half years to hear from her. The mom of four was reported missing on July 11, 2017. Her last known residence was at her boyfriend’s home in Collins. A day after she was reported missing, the...
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
13abc.com
Police find 2 bodies in burnt-down home on Chase St. in search for missing teens
Toledo police search a home where two missing teens were last scene. Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Police search for...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down in West Chester on Princeton Glendale Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of wires down in West Chester on Princeton Glendale Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
13abc.com
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
Two Bodies Were Found Ten Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
nbc24.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo joining forces with Santa for annual Christmas party
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will bring Christmas joy to about 1,000 kids Tuesday and Wednesday with the organization's 131st annual Christmas party. Every child will get a new coat, a trip to Imagination Station and time to speak with Santa Claus. If you're still looking to get...
Ohio bill changes who’s on the hook for hospital police officers’ actions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – County and municipal governments will be off the hook for legal action over police activity at hospitals after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new bill into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 56 — sponsored by Sen. Louis W. Blessing — wanted to give public authorities like city governments more power in negotiating […]
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Lawmakers are looking to finalize numerous bills covering everything from education to elections and criminal justice reform. TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
