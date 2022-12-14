ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays

OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wosu.org

Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine

Lawmakers are looking to finalize numerous bills covering everything from education to elections and criminal justice reform. TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy