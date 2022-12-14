ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0

FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
abc12.com

Former Grand Blanc basketball player finds new love

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Mark Miller was baller on the hardwood for the Bobcats. But the hooper has new interest, handball. Mark is a cadet at West Point, he says everyone must be a part of some athletic, he choose hand-ball and Mark was a natural. He was so...
GRAND BLANC, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 16 and beyond

• Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, doctor and author: Feb. 2, Fox Theatre, Detroit, ticket prices vary. • New Edition, Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank: March 25, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, prices vary. • Chelcie Lynn: April 7, Sound...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Les Miserables’ touring company is loaded with Michigan connections

“The Victors” — the late 19th century Louis Elbel composition better known as the University of Michigan’s fight song — is not part of “Les Miserables.”. But rest assured that a fair share of the iconic musical’s current touring company, which settles into Detroit’s Fisher Theatre starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, is capable of busking into it.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Video Premiere: Jesse Palter’s ‘Hold My Hand’

After 12 years in Los Angeles, Jesse Palter has returned home to the Detroit metro area. But before she left, the singer filmed three performance videos — the first of which, for the moving and deeply personal song “Hold My Hand,” is premiering exclusively below. “‘Hold My...
DETROIT, MI

