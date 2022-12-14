Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion boys basketball
Clarkston held off Lake Orion for a 38-35 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland girls basketball
Walled Lake Northern came into Tuesday’s Battle of Bogie Lake Road sporting a 4-0 record, and averaging 44 points per game, but Lakeland held the Knights to a little more than half that average, winning 28-25 in overtime.
The Oakland Press
North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0
FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Detroit Catholic Central at North Farmington boys basketball
North Farmington hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a non-conference basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, winning 76-38.
The Oakland Press
Catholic League Cardinal Division bowling at Thunderbowl Lanes
The CHSL Cardinal Division bowlers were in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
abc12.com
Former Grand Blanc basketball player finds new love
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Mark Miller was baller on the hardwood for the Bobcats. But the hooper has new interest, handball. Mark is a cadet at West Point, he says everyone must be a part of some athletic, he choose hand-ball and Mark was a natural. He was so...
HometownLife.com
Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University
A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
Yahoo Sports
College football's transfer portal has created a "chaos" that's left many high schoolers in limbo
DETROIT — There were 113 hard-fought yards against powerhouse Brother Rice in the state quarterfinals. There was the six-touchdown onslaught — three rushing, two receiving and one on a 95-yard return — in the semifinals. There was the 207 yards rushing and two more TDs in the title game against Muskegon.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 16 and beyond
• Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, doctor and author: Feb. 2, Fox Theatre, Detroit, ticket prices vary. • New Edition, Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank: March 25, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, prices vary. • Chelcie Lynn: April 7, Sound...
The Oakland Press
‘Les Miserables’ touring company is loaded with Michigan connections
“The Victors” — the late 19th century Louis Elbel composition better known as the University of Michigan’s fight song — is not part of “Les Miserables.”. But rest assured that a fair share of the iconic musical’s current touring company, which settles into Detroit’s Fisher Theatre starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, is capable of busking into it.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
The Oakland Press
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw
Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
The Oakland Press
Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
The Oakland Press
Video Premiere: Jesse Palter’s ‘Hold My Hand’
After 12 years in Los Angeles, Jesse Palter has returned home to the Detroit metro area. But before she left, the singer filmed three performance videos — the first of which, for the moving and deeply personal song “Hold My Hand,” is premiering exclusively below. “‘Hold My...
Yardbarker
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara wants to 'flip the script' on Iowa's offensive woes
For a while, it seemed as if the Iowa Hawkeyes were trending to have the worst offense in college football history. It didn't end up that way, factually, but it's not as if the Hawkeyes were all that good this past season. In fact, they were still terrible. They finished...
fox2detroit.com
15 Mile Road closed near Sterling Heights High School for downed traffic signals, power lines
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - 15 Mile Road is closed near Sterling Heights High School for downed traffic signals and power lines. Police said just before 9 a.m. that the cleanup and repairs will take about 2-6 hours. Drivers will not be able to use 15 Mile during this time.
