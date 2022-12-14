Boys basketball: Big Foot pushes past Jefferson 73-57

JEFFERSON—Hudson Torrez led all scorers with 24 points, hitting all five of his 3-pointers before halftime, as Big Foot knocked off host Jefferson 73-57 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (4-2, 3-1 in conference) led 47-33 at the break and hit seven of their 10 3-pointers before the intermission. Evan Penniman added 17, Patrick Corey tallied 11 and Shawn Robinson chipped in 10.

For the Eagles (1-5, 1-3), Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer totaled 15 points apiece. DeBlare had 11 points before the break. Karim Cisse hit a pair of 3s and scored six points.

The Eagles host Whitewater on Friday.

BIG FOOT 73, JEFFERSON 57

Big Foot 47 26—73

Jefferson 33 24—57

Big Foot (fg fta-ftm pts)—Torrez 8 3-3 24, Paul 0 2-3 2, Gerdes 1 0-0 2, Penniman 4 6-8 17, Corey 3 3-5 11, Hollen 1 0-0 2, Nordmeyer 2 1-1 5, Robinson 4 2-4 10. Totals 23 17-24 73.

Jefferson—Kammer 6 2-2 15, Cisse 2 0-2 6, Altermatt 1 1-2 4, Krause 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-1 2, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-2 2, DeBlare 6 2-2 15, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 5-13 57.

3-point goals—BF (Torrez 5, Penniman 3, Corey 2) 10; J (Kammer 1, Cisse 2, Altermatt 1, Schroedl 1, DeBlare 1) 6.

Total fouls—BF 19, J 19.