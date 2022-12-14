ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Boys basketball: Big Foot pushes past Jefferson 73-57

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpwaY_0jhixFnR00

JEFFERSON—Hudson Torrez led all scorers with 24 points, hitting all five of his 3-pointers before halftime, as Big Foot knocked off host Jefferson 73-57 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (4-2, 3-1 in conference) led 47-33 at the break and hit seven of their 10 3-pointers before the intermission. Evan Penniman added 17, Patrick Corey tallied 11 and Shawn Robinson chipped in 10.

For the Eagles (1-5, 1-3), Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer totaled 15 points apiece. DeBlare had 11 points before the break. Karim Cisse hit a pair of 3s and scored six points.

The Eagles host Whitewater on Friday.

BIG FOOT 73, JEFFERSON 57

Big Foot 47 26—73

Jefferson 33 24—57

Big Foot (fg fta-ftm pts)—Torrez 8 3-3 24, Paul 0 2-3 2, Gerdes 1 0-0 2, Penniman 4 6-8 17, Corey 3 3-5 11, Hollen 1 0-0 2, Nordmeyer 2 1-1 5, Robinson 4 2-4 10. Totals 23 17-24 73.

Jefferson—Kammer 6 2-2 15, Cisse 2 0-2 6, Altermatt 1 1-2 4, Krause 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-1 2, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-2 2, DeBlare 6 2-2 15, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 5-13 57.

3-point goals—BF (Torrez 5, Penniman 3, Corey 2) 10; J (Kammer 1, Cisse 2, Altermatt 1, Schroedl 1, DeBlare 1) 6.

Total fouls—BF 19, J 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey

The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Make Offer to Stud Wide Receiver Isaac Teslaa in Transfer Portal

New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian hospitalized after driver hit her on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — A driver hit a woman with their vehicle on Madison’s south side Wednesday evening, Madison police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Moreland Road and Manor Drive. Police said the 47-year-old victim was crossing the street when the driver hit her. ﻿ The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee said Tuesday the male bird died Monday night during “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.” Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest during a second surgery on Monday night. Eagles and their nests are federally protected.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Janesville, two other cities declare snow emergency for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cities of Madison, Evansville, and Lodi have declared a snow emergency beginning midnight Thursday as snow is expected to move in. A snow emergency will be in effect until noon on Friday for the city’s snow removal operations. During that time, drivers are barred from parking on either side of the street. Vehicles must be parked on private property or designated parking locations. The city noted its full snow emergency protocols are online here.
JANESVILLE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land

An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm

MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
243
Followers
546
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy