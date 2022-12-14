ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, biggest December games left

The big news of the week in the hockey world was Alex Ovechkin scoring a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks to reach 800 goals, becoming the third player in NHL history to do so. As Ovi has been on this recent goal-scoring heater, his Washington Capitals have won eight of their last 11 games. How high did the Caps rise in this week's Power Rankings?
COLORADO STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ducks visit the Oilers after Klingberg's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after John Klingberg's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks' 5-2 win. Edmonton is 17-13-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division....
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kings' Trevor Moore signs five-year, $21 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season at an average annual value of $4.2 million per season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Washington plays Los Angeles, looks to break road losing streak

Washington Wizards (11-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Los Angeles looking to break its eight-game road slide. The Clippers are 9-7 in home games. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA with 34.5 defensive rebounds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Celtics win wild one in OT after blowing 20-pt. lead to Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Another dramatic chapter was written in the long, storied history of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics' rivalry on Tuesday night. The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime in a game Boston appeared to have no business losing -- then no business winning after a wild comeback by L.A.
BOSTON, MA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Booker, Suns set for matchup with the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-13, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.4 points per game. The Clippers are 3-3 against Pacific Division teams....
PHOENIX, AZ

