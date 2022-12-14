ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

(WTVO) — Prices are down at the pump, but Illinois’ gas tax is about to go up.

A three-cent increase will go into effect on January 1. It was delayed six months by Governor JB Pritzker as part of an election year relief package aimed at combating inflation.

The hike will bring the state’s total gas tax to just over 42 cents per gallon. That number will go up again in July unless lawmakers act this spring.

“I think it’s hard as an Illinois resident, because for any bordering states, even such as Missouri, you know, we can have Illinois consumers that just go across state lines to get that cheaper gas, because they don’t want to pay these high taxes,” said Meggie Davlin of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association.

Revenue from the gas tax is earmarked for infrastructure projects across the state.

Comments / 11

Illinois Lifer
1d ago

It was known BEFORE people voted. There will be another one in July. Not sure why anyone voted for this guy 🙄

Chelley Moore
22h ago

people are having a hard time heating their house and now you're going to add more taxes to the gas for them to get to their jobs for god sakes when do we get a break

Brian Fuzessery
1d ago

Pull your pants down people and get ready to take one for team! Oh well I always go to Missouri anyway

