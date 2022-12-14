ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle’s New Capital Plan Includes Stormwater Pumping Stations

Sea Isle City’s new five-year capital plan is dominated by stormwater pumping station projects that would protect low-lying neighborhoods from flooding on the barrier island. Pumping stations intercept floodwater and channel it back into the bay much faster than it would normally take to drain off the streets after...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle, County Reach Deal to Plow Snow

Lest we forget, a powerful coastal storm on Jan. 3 blanketed Sea Isle City in a foot of snow during some unusually harsh winter weather at the shore. But that storm proved to be a mere dress rehearsal for a two-day blizzard that buried the town in about 14 inches of snow on Jan. 29 and 30.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid

There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Somers Point resident surprised with new roof

In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles

While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
snjtoday.com

Millville Resident to Head State’s Civil Service

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that he has appointed Allison Chris Myers of Millville as the Acting Chair/CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). As of press time, Myers is in line to replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving more than 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey state history.
MILLVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

