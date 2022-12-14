Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
Related
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s New Capital Plan Includes Stormwater Pumping Stations
Sea Isle City’s new five-year capital plan is dominated by stormwater pumping station projects that would protect low-lying neighborhoods from flooding on the barrier island. Pumping stations intercept floodwater and channel it back into the bay much faster than it would normally take to drain off the streets after...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle, County Reach Deal to Plow Snow
Lest we forget, a powerful coastal storm on Jan. 3 blanketed Sea Isle City in a foot of snow during some unusually harsh winter weather at the shore. But that storm proved to be a mere dress rehearsal for a two-day blizzard that buried the town in about 14 inches of snow on Jan. 29 and 30.
ocnjdaily.com
Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid
There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
Wildwood, NJ’s Relocated Pizza House is Up in the Air!
A house in Wildwood, New Jersey known to locals as the 'pizza slice' house was relocated earlier this year, and now sits way above ground. Until recently, the pizza house, built in the early 1960s, had been located on the corner of Park Blvd. and W. Bennett Ave. in Wildwood.
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
Atlantic City School Board Embarrasses Former Superintendent
It’s beyond embarrassing. Last night, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools Barry Caldwell failed to receive the required number of votes to be rehired. A late agenda item was added in an attempt to hire Caldwell to the position of Acting Director of Operations...
shorelocalnews.com
Somers Point resident surprised with new roof
In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
Missing New Jersey boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat have been found safe.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Atlantic City Casino Hotel Stabbing
A 34-year-old man from Philadelphia has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in a fatal stabbing in a casino hotel room, authorities said.Andrew Osborne, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and …
thesandpaper.net
Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles
While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
snjtoday.com
Millville Resident to Head State’s Civil Service
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that he has appointed Allison Chris Myers of Millville as the Acting Chair/CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). As of press time, Myers is in line to replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving more than 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey state history.
FOUND ALIVE: Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Located After 10 Days Without Contact
Two New Jersey sailors missing at sea for nearly ten days have been found alive.Kevin Hyde, 655, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and were headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said. They were last in contact with family and friends on …
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Comments / 0