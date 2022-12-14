ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
New exhibits debuting at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting Friday. The new exhibits are called "Chippewa 1975" and "History Makers II." The first exhibit features photos of a much different West Chippewa Street...
BUFFALO, NY
Transformational projects coming to North Tonawanda as part of $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fourteen transformational projects are coming to the City of North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Award. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the awards will boost the community's rich historic, cultural, and natural resources. "Two hundred years ago, the construction...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign

Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
HAMBURG, NY
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
LANCASTER, NY
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
BUFFALO, NY
