The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
New exhibits debuting at Buffalo History Museum
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting Friday. The new exhibits are called "Chippewa 1975" and "History Makers II." The first exhibit features photos of a much different West Chippewa Street...
Transformational projects coming to North Tonawanda as part of $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fourteen transformational projects are coming to the City of North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Award. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the awards will boost the community's rich historic, cultural, and natural resources. "Two hundred years ago, the construction...
Two WNY high school seniors nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
NEW YORK — The New York State Education Department nominated 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, and two of the nominees are from Western New York. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence...
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
wnypapers.com
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign
Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
Common Council members looking to establish guidelines for selling, distributing marijuana in Buffalo
With a number of unregulated “sticker shops” or “gifting” stores selling and distributing cannabis in Buffalo, Common Councilmembers have called for a resolution to better regulate the sale and distribution of legal marijuana. Read more here:
Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals tables request for Elmwood Village project changes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developers behind a big project in the heart of the Elmwood village are going to have to wait a bit, before finding out if they'll be granted another variance for their plan. Representatives of Douglas Development appeared on Wednesday before Buffalo's Zoning Board of Appeals seeking...
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County tonight and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday evening and Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m.-7...
Free certified lifeguard training for city of Buffalo youth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is offering free and paid lifeguard training sessions in partnership with the Police Athletic League (PAL). The Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training sessions will be offered to youth ages 16 - 21. All sessions will be held at the Cazenovia Poll on Abbott Road.
Buffalo council member: ShotSpotter gunfire detection system should be ready by mid-summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pilot of the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter could be up and running in Buffalo's Masten District by July or August, according to Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo, who has been spearheading the effort. Wingo said the city is looking at "next steps" with the company including...
Residents pack Lockport council meeting to address ambulance issue
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Not only was Wednesday nights Lockport Common Council meeting heated at times, but it was a jam-packed council chamber. Twin City Ambulance said in a letter to Lockport officials that it will not be able to provide service full time to the City of Lockport, with an agreement set to expire on Jan. 31.
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
Buffalo Common Council Receives Report From Mayor on Record Breaking Snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A report about the record breaking lake effect snowstorm that hit Buffalo and Western New York on November 18, and the city's response to it, was sent to members of the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday just prior to the start of their regular meeting. The...
