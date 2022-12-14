Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Wife of slain Jacksonville father of 6 wants answers and the community's help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are a family that wants answers. On November 28th James Barron was shot and killed in the Sanctuary Walk apartments on Jacksonville's Eastside. His daughter was in the car with him when he was killed. Barron leaves behind a wife and 6 children. Now, more...
First Coast News
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
First Coast News
Yungeen Ace sparks rumors of a return to Jacksonville
Is Jacksonville's rap scene prodigal son coming home? A billboard on the Westside suggests he might, but fans concerned for his safety say he shouldn't.
First Coast News
First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
Fallen Jacksonville firefighters to be honored Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep their community safe will be honored Wednesday in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. at 611 North Liberty Street. The public is invited. A statue and eternal flame were added last...
Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
Reports of police activity near Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity on Airport road near JIA has been reported by multiple sources. Action Jax News cannot confirm what has taken place just yet but we are working to find out more. Once information can be confirmed this story will be updated. Take caution if you...
First Coast News
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
Seriously injured Ukrainian soldier learning to live life from a 'new beginning' at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The blue-eyed stare of Maksym Slipits welcomes a new challenge. Every second and every movement is a test. "I started to learn again to get up and even put my clothes on so it's all the process of how you basically start the life from a new beginning," Slipits said through a translator.
A special gift for the Forgotten Angels
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
Jacksonville doctor says nearsightedness has doubled in youth - The culprit? Screen time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Screen time is on the rise. That’s for all of us but especially kids. A new study from JAMA Pediatrics looked at nearly 30,000 kids and how much time they spent in front of a screen in 2019 versus 2022. They found screen time for...
drugstorenews.com
Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
Update: Missing man with ‘serious medical condition’ found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: JSO says that Mr. Allen has been located safe in a nearby county. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 89-year-old man who they say has a “serious medical condition.”. Harvey S. Allen was last...
A kidney for Christmas: Ponte Vedra woman donates organ to sister
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It's a Christmas gift that one family won't soon forget. Two sisters left Ponte Vedra this morning to travel down to Tampa for a kidney transplant, the kidney is coming from one sister and going to the other. “My life is going to change,...
Jacksonville mother charged in 5-year-old daughter's death now ruled competent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case. A woman charged in a high-speed police chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter is now mentally competent to stand trial. Pamela Cabrera was in court Wednesday...
Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!. She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!. Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students say she’s a role model and friend.
First Coast News
Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)
Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
