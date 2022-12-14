ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Fallen Jacksonville firefighters to be honored Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep their community safe will be honored Wednesday in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. at 611 North Liberty Street. The public is invited. A statue and eternal flame were added last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

A special gift for the Forgotten Angels

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
drugstorenews.com

Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!. She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!. Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students say she’s a role model and friend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)

Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

