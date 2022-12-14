Read full article on original website
Related
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
How almost $427 million in taxpayer money is locked away in a forgotten government fund — and lawmakers won't spend it or return it
Republicans, Democrats, charities, and special-interest groups all have different ideas for a languishing — and massive — pot of money.
Washington Examiner
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
The Oregonian
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform
The Republican leader said congressional Democrats should not include a bipartisan measure related to cannabis in a defense spending bill.
Family of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick snubs GOP leaders
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, refused to shake hands with the two top Republican members of Congress at a Tuesday ceremony. The Sicknick family members walked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority...
MSNBC
Trump reportedly files foolish suit against Pulitzer Prize Board
It was in May when Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those...
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
fox56news.com
Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — a major concession by President Biden’s Democratic allies that helps clear the way to passing the sweeping package before year’s end. In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats...
Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies
When Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Build Back Better (BBB) bill— which, in essence, later became the Inflation Reduction Act—Democrats fought tooth and nail to include expanded paid parental and medical leave. But those proposals were cut before passage.Democrats’ other sweeping labor package, the...
Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ‘REAL POLLING’
The former president's Truth Social post comes in light of several recent polls that have shown DeSantis leading Trump by double-digit margins.
House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move
BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
