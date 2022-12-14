Conifer, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A blast of wind and snow will move into the Front Range and plains overnight and through Tuesday. These dangerous conditions will prompt a First Alert Weather Day. A Blizzard Warning will be in place from midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday. Gusts up 60 mph are likely along with 4 to 10 inches of snow. Travel may be impossible with the whiteout conditions that are possible. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver area and many mountain areas. Denver could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday. We expect the bulk of our snow to...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO