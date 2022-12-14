ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conifer, CO

Conifer, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Platte Canyon High School basketball team will have a game with Conifer High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Platte Canyon High School
Conifer High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
Brittany Anas

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16

"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Blast of wind and snow cause blizzard concerns

A blast of wind and snow will move into the Front Range and plains overnight and through Tuesday. These dangerous conditions will prompt a First Alert Weather Day. A Blizzard Warning will be in place from midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday. Gusts up 60 mph are likely along with 4 to 10 inches of snow. Travel may be impossible with the whiteout conditions that are possible. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver area and many mountain areas. Denver could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday. We expect the bulk of our snow to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen

COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
COLORADO STATE
K99

5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado

Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
LONGMONT, CO
Axios Denver

This Colorado doctor photographs snowflakes in incredible detail

Every snowflake is unique — and few people know that better than Jason Persoff, an Aurora-based "storm-chasing physician" who snaps captivating close-ups of snow crystals. Why it matters: Each tiny flake tells a special story based on the atmospheric conditions it encounters in the half-hour it takes to form and fall, Persoff says. So, he's helping share those frame by frame. Details: Using a macro lens, bright light, a sock and a table, Persoff's pictures reveal complexities that, even after six years, defy his expectations, he tells Axios Denver. He makes the magic happen by bundling up during big snowstorms and...
AURORA, CO
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie. On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
COLORADO STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy