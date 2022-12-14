Read full article on original website
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
khqa.com
Quincy Fire Department brings back bedtime stories
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bedtime stories with the Quincy Fire Department are back!. Starting on Tuesday, December 13 and continuing for 12 nights, a different firefighter will read a Christmas-themed book for the kids in the community. The stories will be posted on the Quincy Fire Department's Facebook page...
khqa.com
Blessing Health hosting a hiring event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you're looking for a new job in the upcoming New Year, you can explore careers with Blessing Health at its hiring event this week for a variety of positions. “Passport to Blessing hiring event” is on Thursday, December 15 between 3 and 6 p.m....
ktvo.com
SUV rear-ends farm tractor in northeast Missouri, injuring 3
MARION COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri residents were injured Wednesday morning when the SUV they were riding in rear-ended a farm tractor. It happened at 9 a.m. on Highway 36 between Monroe City and Hannibal in Marion County. State troopers said an SUV driven by Letha Soper, 59,...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
khqa.com
Missing Missouri woman's disappearance remains a mystery one year later
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — It's been exactly one year since a Monroe County woman went missing and law enforcers are continue to ask the public's help in finding the woman. Betty L. Hayes, 88, was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 17, 2021, at around 4:24 p.m.
khqa.com
Some citizens concerned over Louisiana's pick for new interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Following the termination of former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, who was charged with a number of drug-related felonies, the city of Louisiana got right to work in searching for a replacement. "We had approximately 12 candidates that actually applied for the position and we...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 12, 2022
Aaron D Agnew (41) 1421 N 5th for adams Co warrant Possession of Methamphetamine at 521 Vermont Lodged 143. Mckenna K Livengood, 27, Homeless, Leaving the Scene of a Accident and Operating Uninsured at 701 Broadway St. NTA 108. Robert M Watson (31) of Quincy, arrested for Driving Under the...
khqa.com
Adams County Board votes to keep tax levy same as last year
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Board has voted to approve a tax levy for the up-coming year that remains flat. The Board Tuesday night voted to approve a levy that is roughly the same as last year's levy. The County's Equalized Assessed Valuation, EAV, will rise by 4.2 %. County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin says that the rise in EAV is why the County can keep the levy where it's at.
khqa.com
Former Quincy used car dealership's name used in scam
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy used car dealership's name and likeness is now being used to scam consumers. Don O'Brien of the Better Business Bureau said they received a call about Bob Oberling's used car dealership Wednesday. A Louisiana man had seen a 1977 restored Ford Bronco...
kjfmradio.com
City of Louisiana names interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
khqa.com
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Construction truck stolen from Macon recovered; Kirksville man charged
MACON, Mo. — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the man suspected of stealing a truck from a Macon business in early September 2022. The Macon Police Department identifies the suspect as James Michael Bass Junior, 38, of Kirksville. Bass is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and...
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
khqa.com
Police: Suspect identified in Hannibal shooting
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Hannibal on Tuesday, police say. RELATED: One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested. The Hannibal Police Department says Brendon J. Garrelts, 23, of Hannibal, is facing charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
