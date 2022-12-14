Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected pimp wanted for beating woman, then changing his blood-covered clothes
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a fugitive. Eric Luis Guerrero is accused of assaulting a woman who was prostituting herself for him. Deputies said they got a call around 1 a.m. Monday of an assault on Grandbury Field near Culebra Road on the Far Northwest Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school
After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
foxsanantonio.com
2 years later what happened to a Texas State student who disappeared on his way home?
San Antonio — It’s been 2 years today since 21-year-old Jason Landry disappeared on his way home to Missouri City from Texas State University. Landry disappeared sometime after 11:30 pm on Dec. 13 in Luling, Texas. Today, his family announced the reward has gone up to $20,000 for...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspects who shot Uber driver and passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects who shot an Uber driver and a passenger. The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 14., along Northwest Loop 410 towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the Uber driver and passenger were driving away from a bar when...
foxsanantonio.com
8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school
Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after running people over in Blanco County, one victim dead
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday after running people over in Blanco County, killing one man. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in Johnson City.
foxsanantonio.com
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire
San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found dead after road-rage shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been fatally shot following an apparent road-rage incident. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m., Thursday, on Lebanon Street towards the Southeast Side of town. According to the police, two drivers were involved in a heated discussion in the roadway. When the victim approached...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
foxsanantonio.com
Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
foxsanantonio.com
19-year-old hospitalized after shots fired outside Circle K on North Side, police say
SANA TNONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Circle K store on the city’s North Side Tuesday evening. Officials were called to the 8200 block of Broadway, just off Loop 410. Police said a 19-year-old was shot several times and was...
foxsanantonio.com
Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
foxsanantonio.com
Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman critically injured after being thrown from her vehicle following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after being thrown from a vehicle after a crash on the Far West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Friday along West Loop 1604 near Culebra Road. Police said a black Camaro was leaving a strip mall when it...
foxsanantonio.com
Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec
SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event. The 'This is Texas Freedom Force' is protesting the fact that the drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas, has no age limit on who can attend the show. They said their concerns are children are being exposed to an inappropriate or sexualized situations.
foxsanantonio.com
Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store
SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
No. 22 UTSA set to face No. 23 Troy in Friday's Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's just one day away from the UTSA Roadrunners getting back on the field. Conference USA champion and No. 22 UTSA will take on No. 23 Troy on Friday in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. This marks the first meeting between UTSA and Troy.
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD is offering free classes for parents in the community
SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free classes for parents in the community. If you are interested in learning about cooking, auto tech, arts and crafts or even basic computer skills then sign up for the following classes:. Simple Family Meals. Intro to Auto Tech. Building with an...
