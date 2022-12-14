ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school

After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school

Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire

San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
SAN MARCOS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found dead after road-rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been fatally shot following an apparent road-rage incident. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m., Thursday, on Lebanon Street towards the Southeast Side of town. According to the police, two drivers were involved in a heated discussion in the roadway. When the victim approached...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight

SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion

SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event. The 'This is Texas Freedom Force' is protesting the fact that the drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas, has no age limit on who can attend the show. They said their concerns are children are being exposed to an inappropriate or sexualized situations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store

SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Southside ISD is offering free classes for parents in the community

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free classes for parents in the community. If you are interested in learning about cooking, auto tech, arts and crafts or even basic computer skills then sign up for the following classes:. Simple Family Meals. Intro to Auto Tech. Building with an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

