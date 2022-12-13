Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
State Board: Great Oaks Charter will not be shut down
Great Oaks Charter School, a Wilmington charter serving a student body of more than 80% Black students, will not be shut down. After nearly three months of being placed on formal review by the Charter School Accountability Committee, Education Secretary Mark Holidick recommended Thursday night to the Delaware State Board of Education to allow the school to continue operating. The ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Racial justice alliance honors Mariner Middle students
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently honored Mariner Middle School students Gawaun Curtis and Madison Roseboro for their leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. Gawaun’s teachers describe him as a role model for his peers. He is well liked and performs well in both independent and group work. He...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
wtuz.com
Claymont Board Approves Arming Staff
Mary Alice Reporting – In a 3-2 vote, the Claymont Board of Education approved authorizing voluntary staff to go armed within school safety zones. At their recent meeting, members discussed the option to move forward with the recommendation to have willing employees obtain the required instruction and training. Board...
phillyvoice.com
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
Cape Gazette
Cape boys’ basketball powers past Central 75-46
When he helmed the Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball program from 2011-19, Steve Re’s teams distinguished themselves with in-your-face defense, crisp ball movement and endless energy on both ends of the court. From a basketball purist’s perspective, Re’s Vikings were a joy to watch. After a successful...
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
shoredailynews.com
Coach Joe Robinson, Sr. of Salisbury
Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Coldwell Banker adds former RE/Max Premier agents
Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Philadelphia & Central Pennsylvania added 14 agents to their Wilmington office from RE/MAX Premier Properties in Bea. After more than 19 years Jake Lipton has made the business decision to end operations with RE/Max and affiliate his team with Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Philadelphia & Central Pennsylvania. The agents brought in a combined $51 million in sales volume in 2021 and made the decision to affiliate with the company.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Issues a Statement Regarding the Departure of Chief Tracy for St. Louis
“I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington's Police Chief loses one competitor in search for Saint Louis job
Wilmington's Police Chief is facing a little less competition in his search to take over the department in Saint Louis. Melron Kelly, Deputy Chief of the Columbia South Carolina Police Department, has withdrawn his name, meaning Wilmington Chief Robert Tracy is now competing with the interim St Louis Police Commissioner along with the chief of Norfolk Virginia for the job in Saint Louis.
Wilmington City Council has named a task force to consider reparations
Citing systemic racial disparities, racist practices and procedures, and institutional discrimination against African Americans, Wilmington City Council has named a task force to explore the issue of reparations. “This is not always just about money, but it is about a discussion,” said Councilmember Zanthia Oliver, who sponsored the resolution. “We’re...
Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening
In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
