993thex.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers
Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
993thex.com
Man Stabbed By Girlfriend After Choking Her, Arrested On Aggravated Domestic Assault
A Johnson City man, allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend faced arraignment Monday on aggravated domestic assault charges. Police say upon arrival in the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard, they found James Rutledge with a stab wound to his abdomen after he assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, then assaulted his girlfriend’s mother when he threw her across the bedroom. Police go on to report the wounds received by Rutledge were made by Rutledge’s girlfriend in self defense. Rutledge was arrested after being released from the hospital.
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
993thex.com
Johnson City: Victim stabs domestic assault suspect in self-defense
A Johnson City man was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and her mother. A report from Johnson City Police says James Rutledge is charged with aggravated domestic assault after deputies responded to the incident on Liberty Bell Blvd at around 1:30 AM. Investigators found Rutledge outside...
993thex.com
Report: Russell County officer injured in Highway 58 crash
A deputy with the Russell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was injured Monday morning when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car. Preliminary information indicates the officer was on the scene on Route 58 in Castlewood clearing debris from a previous accident and had returned to his vehicle when the wreck occurred.
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
993thex.com
Weekend crash shuts down part of Interstate 26
Kingsport police shut down a portion of Interstate 26 following a serious crash that resulted in the victim being extricated from the vehicle. A report issued by city officials said a vehicle driven by Lisa Falvey, 55, of Mount Carmel was traveling westbound on the highway near the Rock Springs area when the car went off the side of the road, overturned, and landed on its side against a guardrail.
993thex.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
