New stand-alone Cranbury Public Library ‘lives up to its hype;’ provides services, spaces for all ages

Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
North-South Brunswick Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the North and South Brunswick Sentinel. New law safeguards personal information of those who serve in the justice system – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/13/new-law-safeguards-personal-information-of-those-who-serve-in-the-justice-system/. In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to protect...
Princeton Transitway Study is welcome news to Princeton-West Windsor area
The recent report from NJ Transit (NJT) on the Princeton Transitway Study is welcome news for our immediate regional area. If this project were not to continue advancing, we are bound to lose this treasured piece of infrastructure in operation for over 150 years and, apparently, the shortest rail line in the world.
njurbannews.com
Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
This part of New Jersey remains ultra-competitive for rentals
So, where are the hottest rental markets in the country? According to RentCafe, two of the most competitive are in New Jersey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s tried to find an apartment recently. RentCafe.com analyzed the 135 largest markets in the U.S. where data was...
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
Middletown, Red Bank to receive Safe Streets to Transit funding
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants...
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
Suburban: Memorable stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the Suburban. New Jersey Supreme Court uses ‘rarely invoked’ power to overturn Michelle Lodzinski’s conviction of murdering her son in 1991 – https://centraljersey.com/2021/12/29/new-jersey-supreme-court-uses-rarely-invoked-power-to-overturn-michelle-lodzinskis-conviction-of-murdering-her-young-son-in-1991/. In 2016, a jury convicted...
South Brunswick High school teacher becomes two-time winner of Fulbright scholarship
South Brunswick High School teacher Samantha Saldanha-Kuncharam is a two-time Fulbright scholarship winner. In summer 2023, she will be traveling abroad to Taiwan with a select group of teachers after earning a Fulbright scholarship in “Group Projects Abroad” from The College of New Jersey, according to the Social Studies Department at South Brunswick High School (SBHS).
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
Independent Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.
Fentanyl, seniors and pills among topics planned in 2023 learning series
The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) has wrapped up a successful 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series and will renew its partnership with the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES) to host the webinar series in 2023 along with the Opioid Education Foundation of America.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
