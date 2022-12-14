ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
2minutemedicine.com

Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients

1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
MedicineNet.com

Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Healthline

1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth

New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
ajmc.com

CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
physiciansweekly.com

Managing Iron Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy with Ferric Carboxymaltose

The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women” published in November 2022 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Trivedi, et al. The evidence on the safety and...
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes

Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Medical News Today

What to know about heart shock for AFib

A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
physiciansweekly.com

COVID-19 increased anxiety rates during the perinatal period and pregnancy

1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, women reported worsening anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic times. 2. Furthermore, rates of depression were higher during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not reach statistical significance, compared to pre-pandemic times. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Depression and anxiety affect a...
physiciansweekly.com

Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome

1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
physiciansweekly.com

Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...

