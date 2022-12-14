Read full article on original website
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
Brock Purdy Will Become Prominent if 49ers Defeat Seahawks
Brock Purdy will get another shot at cementing that he is the real deal when the 49ers face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: 'Chance' to Get Back Injured WR Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the long-term status of receiver Tyler Lockett following the team's Thursday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes: Huskies Keep Everyone Guessing with Manpower Use
For the final play of the University of Washington-Oregon football game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was put on the field in deep coverage. Yes, defense, not offense. Standing in his end zone, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore lined up at safety in a prevent defensive formation to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave from team; Murray set for surgery
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite health-related leave of absence from the team, according to an NFL.com report that was later confirmed by the Cardinals. The news was reported late Wednesday afternoon. Keim, who has been criticized heavily by media and fans for what has been...
Huskies Tap Oaks Christian Roster Again, Offer Young Linebacker
Oaks Christian School, located north of Los Angeles and west of Burbank, has been around for a little more than two decades and been a football powerhouse all that time. College football programs regularly comb the roster of the elite private school for talent, the University of Washington included, because there's always someone interesting on it.
Lincoln Kienholz, nation's No. 13 quarterback, flips from Washington Huskies to Ohio State Buckeyes
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. And it left Ohio State without a signal-caller. Almost immediately Ryan Day and ...
Arizona State basketball uses strong non-conference schedule to boost profile
LAS VEGAS — It didn't take Bobby Hurley long to notch a signature victory. He did that in 2017, early in his third year, when his team stormed into Lawrence, Kansas and upset the then-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks by 10 points. Then the Sun Devils did it again the next year when Kansas traveled to Tempe, then as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Oregon QB Recruit Sam Leavitt Pulls Out of WSU Commitment
The 4-star prospect received a UW offer 24 hours earlier.
Arizona State surges in Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: 'Might just be for real'
The Arizona State men's basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll. It has easily surpassed those expectations so far this season. The Sun Devils, at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, currently have the best record in the conference. College basketball writers...
How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
An in-depth look at what Smith will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.
What Washington’s latest QB loss means for 5-star Dante Moore and the Ducks
As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble. Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation. While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Doubts Kyler Murray's NFL Future: 'He's Not Getting Better'
Colin Cowherd: “I get it, everybody just wants to blow it up [the Cardinals]. In the NFL that’s always the answer, ‘FIRE KLIFF KINGSBURY.’ But I went back— since February 28th: Kyler Murray’s agent says he won’t play without a new contract, DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Kyler Murray gets a massive deal, there’s a homework clause removed from his contract, Marquise Brown fractures his foot, Kyler Murray gets hurt and misses two games, Zach Ertz tears his ACL, then Kyler Murray gets carted off… Who could win with that?? I don’t think Kingsbury is Sean Payton or Andy Reid either, but Kyler Murray’s trajectory – and I was a huge supporter, I said he throws the prettiest ball in the league – but things have changed with new information. His trajectory has gone from ‘dynamic, ascending, and electric’ to ‘he gets hurt a lot, he doesn’t love watching film, he’s small and doesn’t like to get hit, he’s sort of aloof, and he’s not getting better.' You can blame Kingsbury, but Kliff recruited him out of high school, and went to the franchise and said ‘DRAFT HIM, MOVE OFF JOSH ROSEN.’ He has been his biggest supporter. You can knock Kingsbury to the street but you’re not getting Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, or Lincoln Riley for this job. Kyler Murray’s current trajectory is not a great gig. This organization gave Kyler Murray $230 million and that contract hasn’t started yet. He increasingly does not want to get hit and he is small. I had a former player tell me Russell Wilson ‘doesn’t mind’ getting hit, Kyler ‘doesn’t like it at all.’ This is not a great job at all now. If Sean Payton had to choose between Justin Herbert or Kyler Murray, I can tell you right now who he’ll choose.” (Full Segment Above)
