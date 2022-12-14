ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
HuskyMaven

Huskies Tap Oaks Christian Roster Again, Offer Young Linebacker

Oaks Christian School, located north of Los Angeles and west of Burbank, has been around for a little more than two decades and been a football powerhouse all that time. College football programs regularly comb the roster of the elite private school for talent, the University of Washington included, because there's always someone interesting on it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Washington’s latest QB loss means for 5-star Dante Moore and the Ducks

As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble. Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation. While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and...
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Doubts Kyler Murray's NFL Future: 'He's Not Getting Better'

Colin Cowherd: “I get it, everybody just wants to blow it up [the Cardinals]. In the NFL that’s always the answer, ‘FIRE KLIFF KINGSBURY.’ But I went back— since February 28th: Kyler Murray’s agent says he won’t play without a new contract, DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Kyler Murray gets a massive deal, there’s a homework clause removed from his contract, Marquise Brown fractures his foot, Kyler Murray gets hurt and misses two games, Zach Ertz tears his ACL, then Kyler Murray gets carted off… Who could win with that?? I don’t think Kingsbury is Sean Payton or Andy Reid either, but Kyler Murray’s trajectory – and I was a huge supporter, I said he throws the prettiest ball in the league – but things have changed with new information. His trajectory has gone from ‘dynamic, ascending, and electric’ to ‘he gets hurt a lot, he doesn’t love watching film, he’s small and doesn’t like to get hit, he’s sort of aloof, and he’s not getting better.' You can blame Kingsbury, but Kliff recruited him out of high school, and went to the franchise and said ‘DRAFT HIM, MOVE OFF JOSH ROSEN.’ He has been his biggest supporter. You can knock Kingsbury to the street but you’re not getting Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, or Lincoln Riley for this job. Kyler Murray’s current trajectory is not a great gig. This organization gave Kyler Murray $230 million and that contract hasn’t started yet. He increasingly does not want to get hit and he is small. I had a former player tell me Russell Wilson ‘doesn’t mind’ getting hit, Kyler ‘doesn’t like it at all.’ This is not a great job at all now. If Sean Payton had to choose between Justin Herbert or Kyler Murray, I can tell you right now who he’ll choose.” (Full Segment Above)
