ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Service plans announced for fallen firefighters

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfoR3_0jhithkB00

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Service plans were announced for Zachary Paris, who died in the line of duty after battling a three-alarm fire in a Pennsylvania home.

Another firefighter, Marvin Gruber, who worked for the Fire Company of New Tripoli, also died in the fire.

Paris worked as an Assistant Fire Chief for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northwestern Lehigh Middle in Pennsylvania.

The memorial service for both Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held at 2 p.m. at Northwestern Lehigh High School.

Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty

“We’ve been in Pennsylvania with other members of the division of Fire Rescue Services, working with the Paris family, ensuring that they’ve received the appropriate support. We’ve been working with the community Fire Company of New Tripoli and the other fire departments of Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, to make sure Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber are appropriately honored as the heroes that they are in their service to their community,” said Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe.

Paris began working for the Frederick County Fire Department in February of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth

On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
GREENCASTLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Honor procession is a tribute to fallen New Tripoli firefighters

The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”

Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
READING, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg's oldest school to become apartments

Another historic school in Chambersburg will serve generations to come as an apartment complex. The old Mary B. Sharpe Elementary School was sold at auction for $600,000 on Saturday, according to John F. Kohler Jr. of Gateway Gallery Auction. The building at 850 Broad St. was last used in 2018,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
sanatogapost.com

Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze

LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
LIMERICK, PA
Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy