Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wtoc.com
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
wtoc.com
Wreaths for Warriors Walk this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ceremony to honor fallen heroes is finally returning to full strength this year. This weekend, trees will be decorated and wreaths will be placed in honor of 469 members of the 3rd ID who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
wtoc.com
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion. For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry Christmas holiday dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the largest holiday events serving the community has a new home in Savannah’s newest, largest venue, as the 14th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas Dinner moves to EnMarket Arena. Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard has partnered with several local agencies to help put...
WJCL
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
wtoc.com
Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Holiday Classic basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday night. It is the first Holiday Classic since 2019.
wtoc.com
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
wtoc.com
Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
wtoc.com
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
wtoc.com
WTOC, Savannah Police partnering for toy drive event this Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Toy Drive is once again hitting the road this week and this time we are partnering with the Savannah Police Department to donate toys to children in need. Cpl. Barry Lewis, from the Savannah Police Department, joined Morning Break to tell you how you...
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
wtoc.com
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at WTOC as the Marines stopped by to help us with a very important delivery. They came and collected all the toys that you have so generously donated over the past few weeks and let’s just say you left them nearly speechless.
wtoc.com
Savannah Celebrates Hanukkah with a public event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for something to do with the family on Sunday?. Why not join the City of Savannah, the Savannah Jewish Federation and Chabad of Savannah for the 5th Annual Public Hanukkah Celebration?. It’ll be held in Forsyth Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. Hanukkah, the 8...
wtoc.com
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
wtoc.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is helping make kids’ holiday wishes come true this season by hosting its second “Shop with a Cop” event. Partnering with the Liberty County School System to identify students in need, the department is expected to take about 125 kids shopping this year to pick out whatever presents they want.
Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges. There’s video of Dominic Box from a rally he held in downtown Savannah in 2020. Box was charged in federal court Thursday, accused of being involved in Jan. 6 riot. Box is […]
WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday
The victim of the shooting on Fort Stewart on Monday was identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hilman was from Plum, Pennsylvania and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday. The victim of the...
wtoc.com
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
wtoc.com
Teachers partnering with The Richmond Hill Fire Department to deliver presents
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill firefighters say that out of all the calls they respond to during the year, this operation is one of the most important. For most kids this time of year a visit from Santa is at the top of their list. It’s a meeting...
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in motel chimney
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a chimney at a Savannah motel Thursday morning. According to the Savannah Fire Deparment, crews responded to the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue. A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was found stuck inside a chimney. After making contact […]
Comments / 0