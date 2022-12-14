Read full article on original website
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Hawks and Kings soccer battles go down to the wire, Kofa hoops teams roll
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma battles took the stage Thursday night. Some being decided in the final minutes, while other teams ran away with it early. It proved to be a fantastic night on the soccer pitch with the Gila Ridge Hawks and Kofa Kings meeting head-to-head on both boys and girls sides. Each of them coming down to one goal.
kyma.com
CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma Catholic basketball look to continue their nice starts, wrestling takes over Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Can the Yuma Catholic basketball squads each continue their impressive starts? And how did local wrestling teams fare across multiple meets throughout the area? Find out in Wednesday's sportscast.
kyma.com
Prep wrestling floods into Yuma in two separate meets
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter break approaches with chillier weather outside, it got heated inside on the mat for AIA prep wrestling on Wednesday. Both San Pasqual and Kofa hosted boys and girls wrestling. The Warrior Wrestling Meet hosting a slew of out of town teams, along with Antelope and Cibola girls. Kofa hosting two out of town teams, along with Gila Ridge.
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
kyma.com
Cibola boys soccer takes down Kofa in Raiders’ home opener
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cibola Raiders beat the Kofa Kings 1-0 in their home opener on Tuesday night. Not much offense was displayed from either side in the game. However, a second half goal from the Raiders' Miguel Valenzuela proved to be the game winner. The win gets...
KTAR.com
Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan
PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
knau.org
Free Arizona school meal program set to begin in January
Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman says the state’s Department of Education will allocate $6.75 million to school lunch programs, waiving fees for all children who qualify for reduced-price meals. It’ll take effect in January and continue through the end of the 2023/2024 school year. The agency says it’ll apply...
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
AZFamily
Arizona man indicted for allegedly ‘swatting’ schools, police in multiple states
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
ABC 15 News
LIST: Arizona cold cases solved in 2022
Law enforcement officials made huge progress on several Arizona cold case murders in 2022. Here’s a look back on some of the unsolved homicides that have finally gotten closure — some even decades later. Killing of Barbara Kalow, 2005. Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was...
Visit Yuma awards several parade participants
Visit Yuma has awarded winners of the 19th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade. The post Visit Yuma awards several parade participants appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Arizona. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Phoenix market. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 4 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005631/en/ Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp (Photo: Business Wire)
Data: Looking at COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers in Arizona
Arizona hospitals are being hit by a mix of COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza. Some confirmed case numbers are rising, while others are not.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
KGUN 9
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 outbreak is among worst in U.S., but not as bad as last winter
Arizona’s health department reported 11,550 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s a decrease from last week, but the state's outbreak remains among the worst in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, as of last week, Arizona was seeing more COVID-19 infections...
