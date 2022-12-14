ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, OK

kaynewscow.com

Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412

PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
PERRY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewspage.com

OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case

An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

