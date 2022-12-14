Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
At Least 1 Moore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash
At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KOCO
Investigation: Thousands of Oklahoma County residents face eviction this holiday season
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Many Oklahoma County residents are facing the threat of losing their homes this holiday season, as the number of eviction filings in the county has risen this year. Two days before Thanksgiving, there were 306 people on Oklahoma County Judge Trent Pipe's eviction docket. The...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Firefighters battle large fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Embezzlment, RICO charges filed against Oklahoma contractor – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
Investigators Release Details On Suspected OKC Bomb-Maker
Investigators have released new details on a man police said was making bombs at his Oklahoma City job. Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 after police said they found a dozen bombs in various stages of completion, six of which were finished at his place of employement near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
guthrienewspage.com
OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case
An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
One killed, several injured in Noble County crash
Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person and left several children injured in Noble County.
Officials break ground in northeast OKC for future site of Convergence and Innovation Hall
A mixed-use project is underway in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday that officials say they hope can foster inclusivity, diversity, growth and opportunity for growth in Oklahoma City.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
