Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
Kate Hudson and Mom Goldie Hawn Sparkle on the Red Carpet at the ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn stunned on the Glass Onion premiere red carpet. Hawn attended in support of her daughter, Kate Hudson’s, role in the upcoming film. They wore dazzling outfits and had fun with adorable poses. Unlike the plot of Kate Hudson’s latest film, her glowing confidence is...
Kate Hudson reveals how she 'remains present' co-parenting 3 kids with 3 different fathers
Blended families are a reality for a lot of people in the modern world, and now actress Kate Hudson has opened up about how it works for her. The Almost Famous star, 43, has three children to three different fathers, but despite her unconventional set-up, she said her family is 'killing it'.
You Can Make Yourself A Drink Kate Hudson Named After Her Mom
Actress Kate Hudson has been in the limelight most recently with her upcoming movie, "Glass Onion," coming to Netflix on December 23, as well as audio from her film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" going viral on TikTok. The star recently graced Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" online show on "First We Feast," where she answered pressing questions ranging from her start in acting to her take on what truly makes a good rom-com (per YouTube).
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
That Time Bruce Springsteen Silenced The Room At Tom Hanks' Party And Arnold Schwarzenegger Broke It With A Crack Aimed At Maria Shriver
What I wouldn't have given to be a fly on the wall at this Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson party that Bruce Springsteen and Arnold Schwarzenegger attended.
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Is All Grown Up While Shopping With Mom Angelina Jolie: Photo
Mother-son day! Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about, doing a bit of grocery shopping on Sunday, November 20. The pair were seen walking around Los Angeles together, hitting a few different stores, like Erewhon, for a relaxing weekend day. The mom, 47, and son, 18, both seemed like they were enjoying their time together.
Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Rekindle Their Love – He’ll Look for Marriage, Astrologist Predicts [Exclusive]
Astrologist predicts love is in the future for Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio and he may be ready for marriage next summer.
Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post
Marc Anthony can rest assured that his son with Jennifer Lopez, is in good hands! Lopez took to social media to share an adorable snap of her husband, Ben Affleck cozing up with her son Max 14, in a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow shared on Instagram. The picture features...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Kids Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, & Max, 10
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
'Sheinelle, don't get weird': Janet Jackson bonds with a 'Today' host superfan
When Janet Jackson showed up Friday on 'Today,' she likely didn't expect the outpouring of admiration that came from superfan host Sheinelle Jones.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the ‘Glitter Wore Off’ Her Marriage Before Divorce: ‘You Wait for It to Come Back, Sometimes It Doesn’t’
Country music artist Kelsea Ballerini revealed the "glitter" wore off her marriage to Morgan Evans before the couple divorced.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Expresses Gratitude for Support in Wake of His Death
Connie Boss Alexander, who is the mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, expressed her gratitude for all of the outpouring of... The post Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Expresses Gratitude for Support in Wake of His Death appeared first on Outsider.
SFGate
Nifty at Fifty: This Year’s Acting Contenders Show Veterans Kicking Ass
Considering the dispiritingly youth-obsessed leanings of Hollywood, 2022 has been an encouragingly banner year for older actors in muscular roles. The array of brawny films led by strong quinquagenarians included Tom Gormican’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” with the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself across high-wire action sequences, generously paying homage to the action films of his past.
SFGate
Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS
The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
Comments / 0