Mashed

You Can Make Yourself A Drink Kate Hudson Named After Her Mom

Actress Kate Hudson has been in the limelight most recently with her upcoming movie, "Glass Onion," coming to Netflix on December 23, as well as audio from her film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" going viral on TikTok. The star recently graced Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" online show on "First We Feast," where she answered pressing questions ranging from her start in acting to her take on what truly makes a good rom-com (per YouTube).
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)

There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Kids Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, & Max, 10

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
SANTA MONICA, CA
SFGate

Nifty at Fifty: This Year’s Acting Contenders Show Veterans Kicking Ass

Considering the dispiritingly youth-obsessed leanings of Hollywood, 2022 has been an encouragingly banner year for older actors in muscular roles. The array of brawny films led by strong quinquagenarians included Tom Gormican’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” with the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself across high-wire action sequences, generously paying homage to the action films of his past.
SFGate

Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...

