Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO