accesswdun.com
Dogs dominate Fighting Irish in Holiday Hoopsgiving Matchup
ATLANTA — In a dominant performance, Georgia beat Notre Dame, 77-62, in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament on Sunday evening before 3,087 spectators at State Farm Arena. Fifth-year Braelen Bridges led Georgia (8-3) in scoring with 18 points, shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field, while...
accesswdun.com
Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of holidays
Georgia gas prices are continuing to decline ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the latest report from AAA Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $2.78. That price is 10 cents cheaper than the week before and 36 cents less than a month ago.
accesswdun.com
Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023
The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
accesswdun.com
GSP releases name of Buford driver who died in Hall County wreck
A fatal, single-vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in southern Hall County. The crash happened just after 7:00 when a driving driven by Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, of Buford failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Tuesday for fallen Gwinnett County senior corrections officer
Gwinnett County police have announced funeral arrangements for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner, who was shot and killed last week. The funeral service for 59-year-old Riner will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Metro Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. Immediately after the church service, a...
accesswdun.com
Officials: Watch out for porch pirates this holiday season
Public safety officials have warned the public to watch out for porch pirates looking to disrupt the joy and cheerful nature of the holidays. Investigator Aaron Nguyen with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Hall County experiences an increase in package thefts during the holiday season due to the increase in the number of items ordered online. However, Nguyen said many people don't report package thefts when they occur.
accesswdun.com
Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
accesswdun.com
School board member Sam Chapman celebrates 16 years of service
The Hall County School board celebrated with Sam Chapman during his final board meeting Monday night in Gainesville. Sam Chapman has been the Post 1 representative on the Hall County School Board for sixteen years. Other board members and education officials celebrated with Chapman during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, December 12. At the meeting’s close, a table with a large cake decorated in praises for Chapman’s service was carried in to an applauding group. Chapman did not seek reelection in this year’s midterm, leaving Post 1 up for grabs between Republican candidate Debra Jones Smith and Democratic candidate Angela Thomas Middleton.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
accesswdun.com
A look at policing: Ride along with the Gainesville PD
To better understand what it is like to be a police officer, AccessWDUN rode along with Officer Alexandra Rivera from the Gainesville Police Department during their day shift. Rivera received a degree in criminal justice and wanted to become a financial investigator. Seeing the need for bilingual officers in the community prompted a change in his career.
accesswdun.com
Joyce Ann Hope
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
accesswdun.com
7 people displaced after mobile home fire in northwest Hall County
A family of seven was displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday evening in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived at 7:30 p.m. at the fire at a single-story mobile home in the 5800 block of Saddle Club Drive. The fire...
accesswdun.com
The Compass Center accepting sleeping bags, blankets ahead of cold days
The Compass Center, a community resource center that is a part of the United Way of Hall County, is asking for donations of winter gear for its clients ahead of several cold days surrounding the Christmas holiday. Abby Turner, director of the Compass Center, said on a recent edition of...
accesswdun.com
Planning Commission approves rezoning for self-storage facility in Hall County
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a rezoning allowing for a new self-storage facility on McEver Road. The 11.36-acre property is located at 3625 McEver Road as well as 3634 and 3640 Pleasant Hill Road and is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. The applicant, 3625 McEver Road, LLC, is requesting the area be rezoned to Planned Commercial Development. Plans for the self-storage facility include 72,000 feet of storage space divided between three two-story structures. With the planning commission’s approval vote, the final decision will go to the Board of Commissioners.
