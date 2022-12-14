ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Traffic shift in downtown Sarasota helps improve bicycle safety

SARASOTA, Fla. - A traffic shift in downtown Sarasota will help improve bicycle safety by creating two designated bike lanes from the Legacy Trail to downtown. Some have said the new traffic pattern, though, is causing headaches while taking business away from certain stores. The City of Sarasota celebrated the...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Deputies search for two armed suspects who robbed Winn-Dixie in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two armed suspects after a Tampa grocery store was robbed. Deputies responded to the Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of armed suspects robbing the store, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. According...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa city council rejects recommendation for Harbour Island hotel

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbour Island neighbors once again filled Tampa city council chambers fighting to keep a 10-story hotel out of their community. For now, they can sleep soundly after the city council voted to reject a recommendation to accept the proposal, but this may not be the end of the story.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

One man found dead after shooting in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Tuesday night in the 5800 block of North 20th Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. : West Tampa brewery owner pushes...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions

BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 3

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Sarasota and Lithia.
TAMPA, FL

