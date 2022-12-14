Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
fox13news.com
Traffic shift in downtown Sarasota helps improve bicycle safety
SARASOTA, Fla. - A traffic shift in downtown Sarasota will help improve bicycle safety by creating two designated bike lanes from the Legacy Trail to downtown. Some have said the new traffic pattern, though, is causing headaches while taking business away from certain stores. The City of Sarasota celebrated the...
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
fox13news.com
Deputies search for two armed suspects who robbed Winn-Dixie in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two armed suspects after a Tampa grocery store was robbed. Deputies responded to the Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of armed suspects robbing the store, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. According...
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council rejects recommendation for Harbour Island hotel
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbour Island neighbors once again filled Tampa city council chambers fighting to keep a 10-story hotel out of their community. For now, they can sleep soundly after the city council voted to reject a recommendation to accept the proposal, but this may not be the end of the story.
fox13news.com
One man found dead after shooting in Tampa neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Tuesday night in the 5800 block of North 20th Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. : West Tampa brewery owner pushes...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
Bay News 9
State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions
BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 3
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Sarasota and Lithia.
Lake Wales man killed after riding tricycle into direct path of truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
stpeterising.com
21-story apartment tower proposed south of Mirror Lake in downtown St. Pete
A 21-story building with 200 apartments, 10,843 square feet of commercial space, and a 264-space parking garage has been proposed for 699 1st Avenue North, on the southwest edge of the Mirror Lake neighborhood in downtown St. Petersburg. According to a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) application filed by SPGRP II...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area volunteers to place wreaths at Tampa Bay area national cemeteries
TAMPA, Fla. - A sea of wreaths will cloak local national cemeteries in honor of the veterans buried there. Volunteers will begin placing thousands of wreaths on the gravestone of each veteran who served our country. For Candy White, knowing what to say at her son's gravestone is much more...
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
