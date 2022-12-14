Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
NBC Sports
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
WATCH: Steve Clifford Kings Postgame Press Conference
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford met with the media following the win over Sacramento.
How to Watch Warriors-Knicks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (15-16) and New York Knicks (17-13) will play each other on Tuesday night in New York. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
Kings victory beam gets bigger, brighter and more purple
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings' purple beam is getting bigger and brighter after fans demanded more from the organization's new victory tradition.But has the Federal Aviation Administration approved the giant laser?The purple beam blasting into the Sacramento sky means one thing: a win for the Kings at the Golden 1 Center."The beam is becoming known around the NBA community, so it's special. It's pretty fun," said Kings fan Travis Cole.In September, the Kings' victory beam was lit for the first time and, according to the organization, became the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world blasting all the way into...
NBC Sports
How to watch Wizards at Lakers
The Wizards' West Coast trip continues Sunday as they will play their second straight game at the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards need to find a way to get back into the win column, and the Lakers are no easy task. The Lakers are coming off a win against the Denver Nuggets, who recently handed the Wizards a 141-128 loss on Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
How Looney brings Warriors' two generations together
Kevon Looney is only 26 years old, but the Warriors big man already is in his eighth NBA season with Golden State. And throughout his professional basketball journey, the three-time NBA champion has learned countless lessons from his older counterparts Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who range in age from 32 to 38 with four rings apiece.
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
NBC Sports
Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse
Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots. The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter. With...
NBC Sports
Domas nears incredible Webber stat entering Kings-Hornets
Domantas Sabonis could make Kings history Monday night when the team hosts the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis is riding a streak of three consecutive games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. If he achieves the feat again Monday night, he'll become just the second player since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985 to notch four consecutive games with a 20-10-5 stat line.
NBC Sports
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
NBC Sports
Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals
If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
NBC Sports
Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
NBC Sports
Perk believes Warriors are 'finished' as title contenders
For the second straight season, NBA pundits have eliminated the Warriors from NBA Finals contention before the midway point of the campaign. Because that worked out so well last season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined ESPN's "First Take" on Friday morning, where he declared that the Warriors are "finished" as...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
Comments / 0