ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trump Org Lost Secret Criminal Contempt Trial Last Year: NYT

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WprcW_0jhisT9q00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Trump Organization was fined $4,000 last year after being held in criminal contempt following the loss of a secret one-day trial over its refusal to obey court orders in a New York tax fraud case against the company, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The reprimand and fine were issued by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan after the clandestine Oct. 2021 trial, a newly unsealed court document from two months later reflected. The trial was held after the prosecutors accused the Trump family business of “willfully disobeying” three court orders and four grand jury subpoenas in March, April, May and June 2021, the order stated. “The record is clear that the company failed to produce responsive documents without explanation,” Merchan wrote. The order’s identifying details, partially redacted, were confirmed to the Times by several sources close to the matter. A jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all nine counts of tax fraud and related crimes in a separate trial earlier this month.

Comments / 4

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Trump suggests Democrats ‘wanted’ January 6 riot ahead of committee ruling on criminal referrals

Donald Trump has suggested that Democrats “wanted” the January 6 riot to happen, ahead of the select committee ruling on possible criminal referrals. Mr Trump appeared on One America News, saying that the committee is “looking at everything other than two things. They don't want to know about Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers because she didn't look like the look”. That claim has previously been found to be false. “I requested … I definitely gave the number of 10,000 National Guardsmen, and [said] I think you should have 10,000 of the National Guard ready. They took that number....
The Independent

Judge throws out Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents lawsuit after appeals court orders it dismissed

The Florida-based federal judge whose rulings on behalf of former president Donald Trump temporarily blocked the Department of Justice from evidence seized during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago home and office has officially tossed the civil lawsuit he had used to intervene in the criminal investigation into his conduct. US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday issued a one-page order dismissing the ex-president’s civil action on the grounds that she’d lacked the jurisdiction to hear it in the first place, bringing an end to the months-long delaying action by which Mr Trump had stymied Federal Bureau of...
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan under Trump

Former President Trump’s ex-national security adviser said the Russians appeared committed to releasing Paul Whelan and another imprisoned American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020. Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill that the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
36K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy