ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

New Jersey state troopers help save woman’s life in Mount Laurel

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EspZJ_0jhisN6i00

New Jersey state troopers helped save the life of a woman who was in crisis.

The troopers from the Bordentown station encountered an 18-year-old woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass in Mount Laurel.

Trooper Michael Basti sat with her and was able to safely bring her down from the overpass.

The woman was not hurt and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

A reminder for anyone who is in crisis – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has a three-digit number - 988 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike

State police say a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer caused extensive delays on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning near Exit 13. Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The scene is now all cleared.
New Jersey 101.5

Do not leave your car running in New Jersey

You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant The post Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy