New Jersey state troopers help save woman’s life in Mount Laurel

New Jersey state troopers helped save the life of a woman who was in crisis.

The troopers from the Bordentown station encountered an 18-year-old woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass in Mount Laurel.

Trooper Michael Basti sat with her and was able to safely bring her down from the overpass.

The woman was not hurt and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

A reminder for anyone who is in crisis – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has a three-digit number - 988 .