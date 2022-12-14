ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Caught on camera: Man smashes window, steals purse from car at Spring Valley home

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A Spring Valley man is pushing for more protection of his neighborhood after home surveillance video caught one of his family's cars getting broken into.

Davidson Dieu says the video shows two men looking into his family’s cars early Tuesday morning on Valley View Terrace in the village. The men leave and then one man returns, smashes the car window, and takes a purse inside -- which was empty.

Dieu is asking elected officials to protect residents from crime.

"Basically, I want a plan. I want them to put a plan together and say 'You know what? This is how we're going to protect Spring Valley.' Because I'm tired of going to different funerals. I'm tired of seeing the youth getting killed,” he says.

Spring Valley police say they've had a series of car break ins and catalytic converter thefts. They ask the public to remain vigilant and call them about suspicious activity.

