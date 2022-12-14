ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stac Bolyard
17h ago

I am a Christian and don't believe in this kind of Club should be considered a after school program. Anything that involves Santan is evil. If my children was still in school and lived at home I would never allow them to take part of a program like this. if they want to creat an after school program then they need to base it on something other then what they are going to and need to name/call it something other then Santan. This spells evil and trouble.

AngiMari167
1d ago

Would the Satan Club really expose their true intentions? if you think so, I've got a bridge to sell you. I bet you'd find lots of people who'd rather hurt children than "enrich" them.

Penipulation
2d ago

Let them come. It's after school, not sanctioned & kids will only be there if allowed by parents. Those who are opposed are opposed to the name because they have no idea what the views actually are. They're using a building, that's it. All the ruckus is so funny!

shoredailynews.com

Northampton Schools dismissing students early today

Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally

State election officials should thank Stephanie Iles, Norfolk’s general registrar and director of elections. She helped uncover a computer glitch that allowed more than 10,000 felons to stay on voter rolls after they were convicted of new crimes making them ineligible – again – to vote. The fact state officials were unaware of the problem […] The post Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
