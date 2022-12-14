I am a Christian and don't believe in this kind of Club should be considered a after school program. Anything that involves Santan is evil. If my children was still in school and lived at home I would never allow them to take part of a program like this. if they want to creat an after school program then they need to base it on something other then what they are going to and need to name/call it something other then Santan. This spells evil and trouble.
Would the Satan Club really expose their true intentions? if you think so, I've got a bridge to sell you. I bet you'd find lots of people who'd rather hurt children than "enrich" them.
Let them come. It's after school, not sanctioned & kids will only be there if allowed by parents. Those who are opposed are opposed to the name because they have no idea what the views actually are. They're using a building, that's it. All the ruckus is so funny!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Comments / 25