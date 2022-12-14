Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ohio 7 through Stratton will be dedicated to Abdalla Sr.
STRATTON, Ohio — A portion of Ohio 7 through Stratton will be dedicated in memory of the late Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Sr. Abdalla died in February and was in his 37th year as sheriff. State Representative Ron Ferguson sponsored the honor. Abdalla was a resident of Stratton...
WTOV 9
Amendment seeking more Juneteenth funding in Steubenville fails
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Political and faith leaders across Steubenville have been calling for equal dollars to be spent on Fourth of July events and Juneteenth events. Currently, $25,000 is allotted for Fourth of July celebrations, while there is $10,000 for Juneteenth. Council members and leaders in the community have called for an additional $15,000 for Juneteenth.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police, Northwood Health Systems announce new crisis intervention partnership
WHEELING, W.Va. — Via a new effort to tackle opioid drug overdose and mental health issues, the Wheeling Police Department will have some company on some of its service calls. Northwood Health Systems announced a partnership with the department to work on crisis intervention and overdose response programs. They...
WTOV 9
Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County will carry surplus into 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the end of the year just a few weeks away, Jefferson County is looking back at its government spending for the year. Each year, Auditor E.J. Conn and commissioners Tony Morelli, Dave Maple, and Thomas Graham balance the budget for the county's needs. Graham...
WTOV 9
Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
WTOV 9
Grant to aid in wellness program for Harrison County Sheriff's Office first responders
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $31,460 to fund a wellness program for employees. The program will ensure first responders are able to receive nearby mental healthcare at no cost, utilizing services from Perry Behavioral Health Choices, Inc. and JLC Services. Sheriff...
WTOV 9
SVRTA close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority is close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation. SVRT Transit Manger Tim Turner says each company is attending each other’s meetings in order to stay connected on memorandums of understanding. After the approval of an MOU, a public...
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County health officials give update on local fight against opioids
Officials from the National Institute of Drug Abuse met community leaders in Jefferson County on Wednesday to discuss some topics pertaining to the opioid epidemic. The Healing Communities Study is an NIH health initiative that is already in four states and 67 communities. Jefferson County is one of those, and...
WTOV 9
12.15.22 Video: Park's Phillips takes home top honor at High School Football Awards
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Park’s Brett Phillips was named the Bordas & Bordas Big 22 Player of the Year on Thursday night at the Bordas & Bordas WTOV9/FOX9 High School Football Awards. Some of the best talent in the Ohio Valley – players and coaches – gathered to...
WTOV 9
Is it candy or cannabis?
Steubenville police are asking parents, educators, legal guardians, and others to take a closer. Many times, packaging can be misleading. “Chief (Ken) Anderson, myself, and Sheriff Freddy Abdella Jr. are all concerned with the marketing that you see out there,” Steubenville Drug Task Force Captain John Lemal said while looking at a spread of cannabis-infused packaged candy. “This is primarily marijuana products, but we also came across meth and cocaine that were packaged in similar items."
WTOV 9
Residents voice displeasure with proposed Follansbee medical waste treatment plant
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — It was a standing room only crowd Wednesday evening at the Follansbee Community House as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hosted an informational session on a proposed medical waste treatment plant. The specific focus was on an air permit application by Empire Green Generations.
WTOV 9
Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
WTOV 9
Curtain opens for Wheeling Park High School's Festival of Sound this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A holiday tradition continues at Wheeling Park High School with the Festival of Sound. The show contains a collaborative effort of many forms of music at the high school -- concert band, jazz ensemble, steel drums, choir, orchestra and others. More than 300 musicians will...
WTOV 9
Marshall County Animal Shelter holding dog adoption special
The dog kennel at the Marshall County Animal Shelter is at max capacity. In celebration of Christmas -- and to get some of their longer-term pups into homes for the holiday -- they will be holding a promotion through December 25th. The longer the dog has been at the shelter, the more discounted their adoption fee.
WTOV 9
Early morning bust nets three arrests along with meth, fentanyl, cash in East Wheeling
A Wheeling man is behind bars after the Wheeling Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment in East Wheeling early Wednesday morning. Jarrett James Robinson, 40, was arrested, along with two men from Akron. Officers located 1,478 grams of meth, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency and drug...
