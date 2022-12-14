ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Ohio 7 through Stratton will be dedicated to Abdalla Sr.

STRATTON, Ohio — A portion of Ohio 7 through Stratton will be dedicated in memory of the late Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Sr. Abdalla died in February and was in his 37th year as sheriff. State Representative Ron Ferguson sponsored the honor. Abdalla was a resident of Stratton...
STRATTON, OH
WTOV 9

Amendment seeking more Juneteenth funding in Steubenville fails

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Political and faith leaders across Steubenville have been calling for equal dollars to be spent on Fourth of July events and Juneteenth events. Currently, $25,000 is allotted for Fourth of July celebrations, while there is $10,000 for Juneteenth. Council members and leaders in the community have called for an additional $15,000 for Juneteenth.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Jefferson County will carry surplus into 2023

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the end of the year just a few weeks away, Jefferson County is looking back at its government spending for the year. Each year, Auditor E.J. Conn and commissioners Tony Morelli, Dave Maple, and Thomas Graham balance the budget for the county's needs. Graham...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

SVRTA close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority is close to reconnecting links to Weirton Transit Corporation. SVRT Transit Manger Tim Turner says each company is attending each other’s meetings in order to stay connected on memorandums of understanding. After the approval of an MOU, a public...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Jefferson County health officials give update on local fight against opioids

Officials from the National Institute of Drug Abuse met community leaders in Jefferson County on Wednesday to discuss some topics pertaining to the opioid epidemic. The Healing Communities Study is an NIH health initiative that is already in four states and 67 communities. Jefferson County is one of those, and...
WTOV 9

Is it candy or cannabis?

Steubenville police are asking parents, educators, legal guardians, and others to take a closer. Many times, packaging can be misleading. “Chief (Ken) Anderson, myself, and Sheriff Freddy Abdella Jr. are all concerned with the marketing that you see out there,” Steubenville Drug Task Force Captain John Lemal said while looking at a spread of cannabis-infused packaged candy. “This is primarily marijuana products, but we also came across meth and cocaine that were packaged in similar items."
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Marshall County Animal Shelter holding dog adoption special

The dog kennel at the Marshall County Animal Shelter is at max capacity. In celebration of Christmas -- and to get some of their longer-term pups into homes for the holiday -- they will be holding a promotion through December 25th. The longer the dog has been at the shelter, the more discounted their adoption fee.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy