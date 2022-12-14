Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
Hoopa’s Hutchinson one of five All-Region selections for CR
By Ray Hamill — After a successful return to the football field this year, five College of the Redwoods players have been named to the All-Region team, including Hoopa’s Weyk-seyr Hutchinson. Hutchinson was the lone sophomore on this year’s team and anchored the offensive line at left guard,...
humboldtsports.com
Fortuna and St. Bernard’s wrestlers lead the local charge at Mack tournament
It was a good day for the H-DNL wrestlers at last weekend’s McKinleyville tournament, with local boys winning 10 of the 14 weight divisions. A number of the top local wrestlers were not on hand, traveling instead to compete at some big out-of-area tournaments, but those that were got some valuable mat time in preparation for the upcoming league schedule.
humboldtsports.com
Mack tournament will feature a very competitive field
By Ray Hamill — The first of three local varsity basketball tournaments scheduled for this week gets under way on Wednesday night, with four H-DNL teams in action. The McKinleyville girls tournament will run for four days, with six teams competing, including the host school, Eureka, Fortuna and St. Bernard’s.
humboldtsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — A good night for local teams in tournament play
St. Bernard’s and McKinleyville both tipped off the Logger Classic with victories on Thursday. The Crusaders defeated St. Mary’s 67-64, while the Panthers got the better of Shasta 58-50, with several other H-DNL teams also in action on a busy Thursday. In Miranda, the Ferndale Wildcats opened the...
humboldtsports.com
Wildcats appear ready to challenge in the Little 4
By Ray Hamill — The Ferndale Wildcats got a close look at what to expect from at least one of their Little 4 opponents this year at the Trinity Holiday Classic over the weekend. The Cats faced off against Hoopa in boys basketball on Saturday morning, barely falling 61-60...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly
After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
ijpr.org
Pesticides from illegal cannabis are contaminating California waterways, survey says
Researchers with the Humboldt County-based conservation group Integral Ecology Research Center have previously published studies showing that sensitive species such as the Pacific fisher and northern spotted owl are at risk of poisoning from chemicals used at these grow sites. Illegal cannabis growers were already known for their liberal use...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff’s Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested
When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Freshwater Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence Physically Assaults Correctional Staff, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Freshwater Road in Freshwater for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies contacted...
Comments / 0