Arcata, CA

Hoopa's Hutchinson one of five All-Region selections for CR

By Ray Hamill — After a successful return to the football field this year, five College of the Redwoods players have been named to the All-Region team, including Hoopa’s Weyk-seyr Hutchinson. Hutchinson was the lone sophomore on this year’s team and anchored the offensive line at left guard,...
EUREKA, CA
Fortuna and St. Bernard's wrestlers lead the local charge at Mack tournament

It was a good day for the H-DNL wrestlers at last weekend’s McKinleyville tournament, with local boys winning 10 of the 14 weight divisions. A number of the top local wrestlers were not on hand, traveling instead to compete at some big out-of-area tournaments, but those that were got some valuable mat time in preparation for the upcoming league schedule.
FORTUNA, CA
Mack tournament will feature a very competitive field

By Ray Hamill — The first of three local varsity basketball tournaments scheduled for this week gets under way on Wednesday night, with four H-DNL teams in action. The McKinleyville girls tournament will run for four days, with six teams competing, including the host school, Eureka, Fortuna and St. Bernard’s.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Wildcats appear ready to challenge in the Little 4

By Ray Hamill — The Ferndale Wildcats got a close look at what to expect from at least one of their Little 4 opponents this year at the Trinity Holiday Classic over the weekend. The Cats faced off against Hoopa in boys basketball on Saturday morning, barely falling 61-60...
FERNDALE, CA
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly

After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village

PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City's Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting

For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
EUREKA, CA
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna

About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
FORTUNA, CA
Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff's Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested

When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Suspect in 'Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF' Pleads Guilty

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over

On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

