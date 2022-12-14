Read full article on original website
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Olathe schools asking student guardians to complete survey for bus transportation
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools has asked for public feedback from school families about bus routes. The school district stated the survey to be filled out by Friday, Dec. 16 was for initial feedback only. Olathe Public Schools announced Wednesday it will be implementing “rolling transportation blackouts” early...
KCTV 5
DESE critical of Independence's four-day school week
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
KCTV 5
Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts
State lawmakers react to new 4-day week at Independence Public Schools
That change takes effect next school year and it has politicians on both sides concerned.
KCTV 5
KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east. “Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine,...
KCTV 5
Reaction pours in following news that Independence schools will move to 4-day week
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
Kansas City mayor speaks out against Independence 4-day school week
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks out against a 4-day school week, like neighboring Independence just voted to implement.
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A support campsite for houseless individuals just north of downtown Lawrence will remain open through March. The City of Lawrence announced the decision on Wednesday evening, a reversal from a previous decision to transition residents to the city’s winter shelter. The city had sanctioned the...
KCTV 5
PAL in KCK holds Christmas celebration
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Maya: The Rush Funplex
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you on a wild ride at The Rush Funplex in Clay County, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. She is the first female police chief for the department, which is something several people present remarked on. One of them was Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake, who became that department’s first female chief three years ago.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
mycouriertribune.com
Herzog Foundation opens in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville. The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place...
KCTV 5
Mayor, police board president to meet, discuss proposal requesting legal location for sideshows
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an Hour
1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.
KCTV 5
Hit-and-run injures Excelsior Springs student getting off bus on Thursday
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured an Excelsior Springs elementary student getting off a bus on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says deputies went to the 24600 block of W. 92 Highway near Cameron Road around 4:21 p.m. They...
KCTV 5
KCI officer shot Friday morning, taken to hospital
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Getting organized for holiday wrapping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Holiday organization is the last thing you want to hear about when you’re trying to wrap up your holiday shopping and plan for hosting relatives. So, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink called in an expert for today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House...
