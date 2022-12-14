ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Olathe schools asking student guardians to complete survey for bus transportation

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools has asked for public feedback from school families about bus routes. The school district stated the survey to be filled out by Friday, Dec. 16 was for initial feedback only. Olathe Public Schools announced Wednesday it will be implementing “rolling transportation blackouts” early...
OLATHE, KS
DESE critical of Independence's four-day school week

KANSAS CITY, MO
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts

KANSAS CITY, MO
PAL in KCK holds Christmas celebration

KANSAS CITY, MO
Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. She is the first female police chief for the department, which is something several people present remarked on. One of them was Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake, who became that department’s first female chief three years ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Herzog Foundation opens in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville. The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place...
SMITHVILLE, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an Hour

1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCI officer shot Friday morning, taken to hospital

KANSAS CITY, MO
Your House Your Home: Getting organized for holiday wrapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Holiday organization is the last thing you want to hear about when you’re trying to wrap up your holiday shopping and plan for hosting relatives. So, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink called in an expert for today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House...
KANSAS CITY, MO

