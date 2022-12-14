ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit

Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Fire overnight at commercial building in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out overnight at a commercial building in West Sacramento. Fire crews from Sacramento, Davis and Woodland also responded to the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire overnight. Fire crews worked to protect neighboring businesses, including an upholstery shop where people were inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!

There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
norsenotes.com

Sacramento’s winter wonderland, “Enchant”

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy