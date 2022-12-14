Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out overnight at a commercial building in West Sacramento. Fire crews from Sacramento, Davis and Woodland also responded to the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire overnight. Fire crews worked to protect neighboring businesses, including an upholstery shop where people were inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been one week since public officials created the first joint agreement between the city and county of Sacramento to address the homelessness crisis. Since then, ABC10 obtained a copy of the partnership agreement and conducted a joint interview with both sides. We spoke with...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid the recent cold temperatures, the unhoused population is seeking overnight shelter at unseen numbers in the Sacramento area, officials said. Sacramento County opened up a few overnight shelters three weeks ago and began a motel voucher program before Thanksgiving. The Paul Wright Building, located at...
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown to Christmas is on and our mailmen and women are ready. There’s less than two weeks until the big day, but they spend all year preparing for the holiday shipping rush. ABC10 followed along with a mailman to find out what it takes...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is clear to develop a new 'single-Role' emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic program after a recent agreement between city officials and labor leaders. City officials and Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local 522 agreed on terms and conditions of the program after multiple...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you were planning on watching fireworks at the Old Sacramento Waterfront to ring in the new year, then it’s time to find a backup plan. According to the city of Sacramento, they’re not happening for the third year in a row because of “logistical challenges in the area and no viable launch site.”
The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
