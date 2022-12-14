Littleton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Littleton.
The Columbine High School basketball team will have a game with Dakota Ridge High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Columbine High School
Dakota Ridge High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Littleton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Heritage High School
Littleton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Columbine High School basketball team will have a game with Dakota Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Columbine High School
Dakota Ridge High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
Comments / 0