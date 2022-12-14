ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Littleton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Littleton.

The Columbine High School basketball team will have a game with Dakota Ridge High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Columbine High School
Dakota Ridge High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Littleton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Heritage High School
Littleton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Columbine High School basketball team will have a game with Dakota Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Columbine High School
Dakota Ridge High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

KXRM

CSFD: Elevated CO2 levels in North Middle School

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 11:53 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD’s Hazmat team has confirmed elevated levels of carbon dioxide in one of the classrooms in North Middle School. The fire department said, “levels were within safe time waited average for eight hours.” Students and staff were moved to a safe location while the issue was investigated […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Comeback

Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update

Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16

"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
DENVER, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Blizzard shuts down the Eastern Plains, minimal impact in the metro area

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and...
COLORADO STATE
