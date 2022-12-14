Read full article on original website
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Going Diamond With Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chains
Lil Uzi Vert‘s “XO Tour Llif3” is now diamond, and the Philadelphia rapper celebrated by flexing their collection of flossy Roc-A-Fella chains. Baby Pluto — who is signed to Roc Nation’s management agency — took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 7) to show off three chains around their neck, featuring the logo of JAY-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s now-defunct record label.
2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022
Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
PopSugar
Khloé Kardashian Critiques Kourtney's Style Since Dating Travis Barker: "This Is a Phase"
Khloé Kardashian held nothing back in a recent Vanity Fair lie-detector test with Kourtney Kardashian Barker. On Dec. 15, the sisters took turns grilling each other about everything from business advice to PDA and each other's style. After being asked if she had enjoyed Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, Khloé calmly replied, "I did." Khloé's honest thoughts on Kourtney's wedding attire, however, may have been a bit much, even for the famously stoic sister.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is...
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water at the Avatar 2 Premiere
Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the Avatar 2: The Wave of Water red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album
Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
HipHopDX.com
Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B: 'Blessed To See Another Year!'
JAMAICA - Offset turned 31 years old this week, and to celebrate, he flew to Jamaica for a getaway trip with his wife Cardi B. Footage of the Migos rapper’s birthday vacation surfaced online on Tuesday (December 13), showing the power couple enjoying their time on the Caribbean island.
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men"
One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that...
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy
Johns Stamos recently shared a series of photos to Instagram from a trip to NYC, which included several father-son snaps with his only child, Billy. In the first photo, the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—looks more grown up than ever, as he posed alongside his dad while bundled up in a plaid puffer coat, with his wavy light brown hair under a sage green knit beanie.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild
It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
