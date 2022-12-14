ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Smith, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Smith.

The Virginia City High School basketball team will have a game with Smith Valley High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Virginia City High School
Smith Valley High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Virginia City High School basketball team will have a game with Smith Valley High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Virginia City High School
Smith Valley High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

