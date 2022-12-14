BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.

BLANCO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO