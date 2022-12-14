ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges

SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school

After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school

Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
SCHERTZ, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
KTSA

School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School. The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student...
SCHERTZ, TX
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found dead after road-rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been fatally shot following an apparent road-rage incident. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m., Thursday, on Lebanon Street towards the Southeast Side of town. According to the police, two drivers were involved in a heated discussion in the roadway. When the victim approached...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy