KSAT 12
Softball coach arrested after having inappropriate relationship with juvenile player, Converse police says
CONVERSE, Texas – A 24-year-old softball coach was arrested after she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her players, Converse police said. Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, police said. According to a news release, police on Monday...
Converse ISD softball coach arrested, accused of indecency with a child
CONVERSE, Texas — A Converse ISD softball coach on Tuesday was arrested for indecency with a child by contact. On Monday, Converse Police met with the parents of a student who said an inappropriate relationship was going on involving their child and softball coach, 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval. During an...
San Antonio-area softball coach arrested, accused of indecency with a child
CONVERSE, Texas — A softball coach associated with a local Texas Bombers team – a national junior Olympics-level program – was taken into custody Tuesday amid allegations that she had an "inappropriate relationship" with a child, Converse Police Department officials say. According to a CPD release, officers...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher accused of having improper relationship with student released from jail
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting one of her students has been released from jail, according to Bexar County court records. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies.
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
news4sanantonio.com
Former officer fired for giving feces sandwich released from employment in Floresville
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The City of Floresville has confirmed they have fired a reserve officer after past misconduct allegations resurfaced online. Matthew Luckhurst formerly worked for the San Antonio Police Department. He was fired after he allegedly gave a sandwich to a homeless person that contained dog feces. Community members...
Edgewood ISD teacher arrested following allegations of misconduct with student
SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood ISD police are investigating following reports that a teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. District officials said once they were made aware of the allegations of misconduct, immediate action was taken and the teacher is no longer employed by the district.
KSAT 12
Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges
SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
news4sanantonio.com
Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school
After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
news4sanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
KSAT 12
What happened to the search for Lina Khil? Community members want to know
San Antonio – San Antonio police continue searching for Lina Khil, a toddler seen nearly a year ago. Residents in her apartment complex worry her case has been on the back burner. Rita McMikens lives next to the playground where Lina Khil was last seen playing. San Antonio police...
KTSA
12-year-old boy in critical condition after 13-year-old sister stabs him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 12 year old boy in the hospital and his 13 year old sister faces assault charges for stabbing him. San Antonio police got a call from the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway at around 7:40 P.M. Wednesday where the siblings had reportedly been in an argument.
news4sanantonio.com
8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school
Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
fox7austin.com
Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
KTSA
Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
KTSA
School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School. The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student...
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old man has died at an area hospital after he was stabbed by someone he knew on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel. Police said the injured man was...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found dead after road-rage shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been fatally shot following an apparent road-rage incident. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m., Thursday, on Lebanon Street towards the Southeast Side of town. According to the police, two drivers were involved in a heated discussion in the roadway. When the victim approached...
