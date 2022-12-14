ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Recount request submitted in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race

By Jacob Dizon
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1vmv_0jhiqIlV00

A San Luis Obispo County resident who requested a recount of the District 2 Supervisor race in the November General Election spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Darcia Stebbens filed the recount request on Monday.

"I just spoke with someone yesterday that said her vote did not count because she had surgery and her signature did not match," Stebbens claimed.

Incumbent Supervisor Bruce Gibson won the District 2 race by just 13 votes over challenger Dr. Bruce Jones.

Stebbens' request calls for a manual and visual inspection of "relevant" election material, including mail-in ballots returned without an envelope, ballots postmarked after the cutoff dates, and those with missing, or non-matching signatures.

It is the second recount Stebbens has requested this year. In July, she asked for a recount of the District 4 Supervisor race in the June Primary Election. That recount did not change the results of the race.

"I think if some of you have seen what I have seen in the prior recount, you would also agree that we need many changes to our system currently in process," Stebbens said.

Gibson, meanwhile, says he does not expect the results to change.

"We have seen the outstanding work that our election staff do. They are very careful in the handling of the ballots, so I believe that this lead, though somewhat slender, will hold up," Gibson told KSBY.

The official recount of ballots in the District 2 Supervisor race is set to take place next week, and according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, Elaina Cano, the requestor is responsible for covering the costs of the recount process.

We reached out to the campaign team for Dr. Bruce Jones, but they declined to comment on the situation.

Board declares election results

The Board of Supervisors voted to declare the results of the November General Election during Tuesday's meeting.

County Counsel Rita Neal told supervisors that doing so would have no effect on the recount and that the board is required to declare the election results after the clerk-recorder certifies them or face potential legal action from the Secretary of State's Office.

The election results were certified on December 7.

The vote was 4-1 with District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold voting "no." She expressed concerns over the recount and the processing of ballots.

Supervisor Compton's last board meeting

Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting also marked Lynn Compton's last meeting as District 4 Supervisor. She was elected to the seat in 2014.

During public comment, representatives from the Oceano Community Services District recognized Compton with a resolution thanking her for her years representing Oceano on the board. They also made a donation to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services in her name.

All of the other supervisors on the board also made comments wishing Compton the best in her future endeavors.

Compton was unseated by Jimmy Paulding in the June Primary Election.

Comments / 0

Related
New Times

Appointed Paso school board member ousted with voter petition

A petition to remove Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board trustee Kenneth Enney gained enough valid signatures to merit a special election and kick him off the dais. The petition was organized by several Paso Robles parents including Tracy Dauterman, who felt that Enney's anti-transgender social media posts on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

New Trustees Sworn in to Begin Terms

PASO ROBLES — Four new board members joined the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board on Tuesday, Dec. 8, taking their oath of office. And five board trustees wrapped up their final terms on the board — one of which was newly appointed trustee Kenney Enney.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

County approves budget for tiny-house village

A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Shakeup begins in San Simeon, attorney resigns before dismissal

In response to a request for a special meeting to review and discuss the possible dismissal of San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel, district manager Charles Grace refused to put the issue on the agenda and attorney Jeff Minnery tendered his resignation. Three people ran unopposed for three...
SAN SIMEON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy