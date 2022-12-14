ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating

Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412

PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
PERRY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police

A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

