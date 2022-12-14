Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa
It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
Man arrested for possessing firearm in Stillwater
A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
'Our hearts ache': MPS identifies Westmoore sophomore student killed in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools have released the identity of the student who died in a three-vehicle crash near SW 134th and Penn on Thursday. The student who was pronounced dead at the scene has been identified as sophomore Colby McCarron. According to a statement released by...
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
Oklahoma man arrested on over 100 counts following string of burglaries
An Oklahoma man is facing more than 100 criminal complaints following an arrest in Tulsa.
1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police
A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in place across Green Country this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers, deputies, and police are trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season by setting up ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers before they hurt someone. According to the state, over 400 people died last year due...
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
OKCPD investigating deadly accident involving Westmoore High School students
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools has confirmed that the people involved in the crash were Westmoore High School students. Their full statement on this matter can be read below:. This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools Police Department that the vehicle accident at...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made an arrest following a deadly shooting in November.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
